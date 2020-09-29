Was on Donegal hotel roof and covered in blood after breaking window in 'moment of madness'

A man caught on a hotel roof and covered in blood from a window he had broken has paid compensation for damage caused.

The 23-year-old who has no previous convictions has been given the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act after paying €1,300 compensation.

Conor Burke of 25 Railway Park, Donegal Town was before Donegal District Court on Monday. He had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to criminal damage to a window belonging to the Central Hotel. Burke had also previously admitted trespass in a manner as caused or was likely to cause fear in another person. The offences took place at the Central Hotel, Diamond, Donegal Town on October 28.

The matter was adjourned to give the defendant time to gather compensation.

Defence solicitor Rory O’Brien told Monday’s court sitting: “He is not currently working but has been saving the money for a period of time.”

Sergeant Oliver Devaney told the court that on the night in question, gardaí were contacted by hotel security staff. They said there was a person on the flat room of the premises.

“Gardaí found Conor Burke there,” said the sergeant. He was covered in blood and was punching a window.

“He had broken the window and was pulling at glass with his hands.”

Security staff had to assist gardaí in restraining Burke.

“A struggle ensued,” said Sergeant Devaney. “He was intoxicated and agitated.”

The defendant was arrested and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Mr O’Brien reminded the court that at the hearing, the judge said he would consider leaving the defendant without a conviction if compensation was paid.

“It was a complete moment of madness and no reason other than the consumption of alcohol,” said the solicitor.

He added that his client regretted what happened.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said: “He behaved in a most irrational manner on the night in question.”

However, the judge acknowledged that Burke had no previous convictions, had pleaded guilty and had paid compensation.

“In the circumstances he gets a chance,” said Judge Kilrane.

He applied the Probation of Offenders Act Section 1.1 on each of the charges.