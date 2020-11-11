Flood alert issued for parts of east Donegal

Contact
A local councillor has warned that flooding in east Donegal tonight, (Wednesday), was potentially dangerous for all drivers.
Cllr Patrick McGowan issued the warning on his Facebook page stating drivers needed to proceed with care.
"Roads flooded in east Donegal include the Convoy, Killygordon and Ballybofey areas. Donegal County Council teams are out erecting signs and trying to sort problems. Drive with extreme care as all roads will not be clear, " he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny University Hospital: The HSE said on Wednesday that the Covid-19 outbreak is having an impact on elective procedures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.