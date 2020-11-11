Flood alert issued for parts of east Donegal

A local councillor has warned that flooding in east Donegal tonight, (Wednesday), was potentially dangerous for all drivers.

Cllr Patrick McGowan issued the warning on his Facebook page stating drivers needed to proceed with care.

"Roads flooded in east Donegal include the Convoy, Killygordon and Ballybofey areas. Donegal County Council teams are out erecting signs and trying to sort problems. Drive with extreme care as all roads will not be clear, " he said.