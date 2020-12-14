Contact

Cannabis grow house with around €58,000 worth of drugs discovered by gardaí

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made

Cannabis grow house discovered in Dromahair, Leitrim

Cannabis (stock image)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí in the north west have discovered a cannabis grow house.

The grow house was found in Dromahair, Leitrim. Gardaí have seized €58,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb from the scene.
 
The detection was made in Dromahair on Sunday at approximately 2pm when members of the Sligo Leitrim Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the village.
 
During the course of the search they found two rooms had been converted to grow cannabis plants.
 
Gardaí seized €56,000 worth of cannabis plants, a further €2,000 in cannabis herb, and a small quantity of cocaine. All drugs seized will be sent for analysis.
 
No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

