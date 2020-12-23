Closure of Sligo Airport could see Coast Guard helicopter stationed even further away from Donegal

The closure of Sligo Airport could mean the difference between life and death for people in Donegal in urgent need of the services of the Coast Guard helicopter.

Deputy Marian Harkin whose Sligo-Leitrim constituency includes part of Donegal is calling for government support for the struggling airport. As state subsidies go, the sum of €500,000 required to make the airport safe is not a huge amount of money. Furthermore, airport management say they could raise €200,000.

“This is an essential service that needs support urgently,” said Deputy Harkin. “There are some services such as mental health where you absolutely can’t take money from but there are other ways this money could be allocated. You have to prioritise public money and this service is crucial.

“Sligo is a good location for the Coast Guard SAR service. It is on the coast and it is well placed to serve the entire region.

“As we all know, the amount of time that it takes to get there is absolutely crucial in an emergency at sea. Coming from any further distance would be no help to anybody in difficulty.

“Everybody knows the R118 and the crucial service it provides. A threat to Sligo Airport is a threat to the entire region.”

Given Donegal’s extensive coastline, the importance of the fishing industry and the growing number of visitors, the Coast Guard service is vital.

But the Irish Aviation Authority is concerned about the runway at Sligo. While immediate closure is not on the cards, a safety notice could well be issued if repairs cannot be made soon. This would impact on the future viability of the airport.

As well as having a big impact on the Coast Guard SAR, there are 47 jobs at risk.

Sligo Airport used to run passenger flights and it received a Public Service Obligation subsidy. But the economic crash at the end of the last decade saw that support withdrawn, bringing an end to passenger flights. This is why the government is now saying that it has no obligation to fund the airport.

However, Deputy Harkin pointed out that Waterford Airport is in a similar situation, yet it received more than €3 million over the course of the last decade. One of the reasons given for supporting the funding to Waterford was that it was a Coast Guard SAR base.

“I am not trying to take away from what Waterford Airport received,” said Deputy Harkin. “That funding was to help maintain an essential service and it is right that they got it. What I am saying is that the same should apply to Sligo.

“To me this is such a crucial issue because the Coast Guard is so important for searches, rescues and medical evacuations.

“It was said to me that Sligo Airport was owned by a private company but that is not strictly the case. It is run by shareholders including Sligo County Council whose only interest is keeping the service going. They don’t make any profit. I believe the government should be supporting companies like that if they are serious about supporting the regions.”

While Deputy Harkin was very disappointed with the response from the Minister, she is somewhat optimistic about Tanáiste Leo Varadkar’s reply when she raised the matter in the Dáil last Thursday.

Responding to Deputy Harkin, the Tánaiste said: “The Coast Guard Service is based at Sligo Airport – I can’t imagine it could be moved anywhere else – as it is essential that the airport continues to operate for the Coast Guard. Perhaps it could be moved to Knock but I doubt it so I think it would have to stay there and the airport would have to be provided with funding if it is needed to keep that service up and running.”

A seasoned politician, Deputy Harkin is well aware that words don’t necessarily translate to action, but at least there is as chink of light.

“I am optimistic about the Tánaiste’s response but we need to get from that to the cheque in the bank.”