RocDoc introduces antigen testing at Dublin Airport

covid-19 antigen

Covid-19 testing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Irish healthcare company, RocDoc, has today announced that it has commenced Covid-19 antigen testing at its facility at Dublin Airport.

The cost of each test is €89 and results are available within an hour. The first antigen tests at RocDoc’s facility took place this morning.

The drive-thru testing facility is located at the Express Green Long-Term Car Park and people can now book an antigen test by visiting covidcheck.ie.

The introduction of the antigen testing today is due to the Dutch government’s announcement yesterday (Thursday January 14) stating that all passengers flying into the country must produce a negative antigen test result immediately before departure, as well as a PCR test up to 72 hours before departure.

Commenting on the news, RocDoc Chief Executive, David Rock, said; ‘’We have been trialling antigen tests at RocDoc for a number of weeks now and we are very pleased to announce that we are the first company to provide antigen tests at an Irish airport. The service is able at both our drive-thru and walkthrough testing facilities at the airport. We would encourage passengers to arrive in adequate time to get the test done before heading through the airport.’’

In the coming weeks, RocDoc also plans to launch its antigen testing at its other testing facilities.

RocDoc also provides pre-departure Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) approved CE marked PCR and LAMP tests for passengers flying out of Dublin Airport.  The EU-wide ‘traffic light’ system requires all passengers travelling from at risk regions to undergo a pre-departure test for Covid-19.

The facilities at Dublin Airport provide private testing services to the public, not just those flying out of the airport.

From its headquarters in Ashbourne Co. Meath, RocDoc operates Ireland’s first private drive-thru COVID-19 testing services which launched in August earlier this year. The company has over 20 years of experience in the provision of field hospital units for music festivals and concerts in the UK and Ireland, such as the Isle of Wight Festival. The company also provides support for the annual Dublin City Marathon, where they provide over 150 medical professionals and 15 ambulances. The company currently operates a GP service and a Minor Emergency Department in Ashbourne.

People seeking further information can visit www.covidcheck.ie.

