Donegal Shoppers - Recall of popular Nestlé product due to excessive amounts of an ingredient

Contact
Dairy treat products recalled due to unpleasant taste caused by excess of an ingredient
As a precautionary measure, Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Dairy UK is voluntarily recalling Nestle Milkybar Little Treats 330g (6x55g) packs.
The recall notice applies to batches with the use by dates 13/02/2021 and 14/02/2021.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the recall is due to a strong unpleasant salty taste caused by an ingredient which is part of the normal composition but that has been overdosed in the production of these batches. There is no food safety risk but impact on taste can be unpleasant to consumers.
Product: Nestle Milkybar Little Treats 330g (6x55g)
Batch: Use by 13/02/2021 and 14/02/21
Country Of Origin: United Kingdom
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
A public consultation on the development of a new agri-environment results-based pilot project has opened
President Higgins watches young children make the traditional St Brigid crosses at a special event some time back
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.