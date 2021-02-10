Sinn Féín's Pearse Doherty rules out Presidential bid

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has ruled out putting his name forward as the party candidate for the 2025 presidential elections.

In an interview on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta this week the Sinn Féín TD was referring to media reports that North Belfast MP John Finucane was to be the party candidate for the presidential elections in 2025.

In the interview with Aodh Máirtín Ó Fearraigh broadcast on Adhmhaidin on RnaG, the TD said that there had been no discussions within the party as yet on selecting a candidate.

“I have to say, as a senior member of Sinn Féin, that there have been no discussions about that election as yet... it hasn’t been discussed at any level within the party,” he said.

When asked if he would be interested in putting himself forward as a candidate, he said that his focus was currently on his work for his Donegal constituents.

“The last time, I was too young, you wouldn’t know what would happen in the years ahead, but I have to say that I’m very happy to be an elected TD for the community in Donegal with a substantial share of the votes.”

When it was suggested to him in the interview that he wasn’t discounting the possibility, he said: “What I’m saying is that I’d like to spend my time in the Dáil, and not just in this term, working to put forward party policies and working for this community (in Donegal), not just that but I also hope to be re-elected to the Dáil at the next General Election.”