27 young people from Donegal graduate from the Foróige Leadership for Life programme amid pandemic

Leadership for Life Programme is a once in a lifetime opportunity for young people

27 young people from Donegal graduated from Foróige’s Leadership for Life programme accredited by the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG).

342 young people from North and South of Ireland were awarded with a Foundation Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action from NUIG last Saturday, February 5, having completed the Foróige Leadership for Life programme.

The event took place online with over 310 young people in attendance. There were a number of inspirational speakers, including Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Jim Gavin, the former Dublin Gaelic football manager. Minister O’Gorman credited the graduates for their innovation and resilience to drive their projects forward amid such a turbulent time.

During the event, three young people from the programme spoke about their experiences throughout the year. Rizwan Zahid, aged 18, admitted “I started reaching for things that I never thought were in my reach before Leadership, I learnt to go big or go home and now I’m going big every time”.

Jim Gavin delivered some inspirational words to the graduates, signing off with “There’s people who make it happen, there’s people who watch it happen and there’s people who say how did it happen? I know here today that I’m looking at young people who make it happen!”

Barbara Daly, chairperson of Foróige’s board stated “As the programme title suggests, the skills and knowledge imparted during the programme are designed to be lifelong – today’s graduation is but a first step on the journey.”

Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige said: “The Leadership for Life Programme is a once in a lifetime opportunity for young people. It helps them acquire accredited leadership skills that will guide them through life. They come away from the programme with skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, empathy, resilience, self-reflection and teamwork.

To learn more about the programme visit www.foroige.ie/leadership

