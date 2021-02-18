Wine ‘connoisseur’ keeps dumping his bottles in Ballybofey

A wine ‘connoisseur’ who keeps dumping their empty bottles on a road outside Ballybofey is causing a major headache for the local litter warden.

This came to light when Cllr Martin Harley expressed concern at the level of illegal dumping in and around the Twin Towns at the recent online Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Harley called for action in the matter.

“There is still a lot of dumping going on and it is really sickening and it's happening on a number of roads.

“One of the items found dumped was a bag of food waste That just beggars belief,” he said.

He added that perhaps they should look again at the costs of putting out a bin but felt there was no excuse for ignorant behaviour.

“A lot of the people dumping have probably never put out a bin in their lives and that's a problem. It's very hard for the litter warden to watch everything and you can't put cameras everywhere.

“You could pick up 20 bags of rubbish on most roads and that's sad,” he said.

He added there were lots of cans and bottles being dumped which could be recycled for free. He highlighted one example of indiscriminate dumping by an individual.

“There are lots of bottles being left on the side of a certain road. It's always in the same place and you know it's the same person who put them there.

“In one instance the dumping involved ten wine bottles, all the same brand and you can't tell me there are ten different people drinking the same wine. I take it that 's all coming out of the one house.

“It would have been handier for the person to drive to the recycle bins than to the locations they eventually dumped the bottles.

“I don't know if it's ignorance or what it is but it's spoiling our whole landscape. We're talking about greenways and encouraging tourists but this kind of activity wouldn't encourage anyone to come at all,” he said.

Administrative officer, environment section of the council, Paul Gallagher said littering is an ongoing problem.

He said the sheer volumes being dumped on a monthly basis meant their litter teams were being kept busy all the time.

“It has been a unique year for many reasons. The environment section has experienced significant increased activity at bring banks and civic amenity sites. I will have statistics to show this at the next meeting when all the 2020 figures are in.”

He said they had a lot of engagement with various community groups in this municipal district and even though some activities had to be curtailed at various stages, there still had been quite a good programme of work carried out.

Mr Gallagher added he hoped to continue that work this year and if circumstances allowed there would be increased activity and more assistance offered where possible.

He told councillors the litter teams were very active and very motivated and would be continuing with enforcement and education programmes to continue to tackle all of these problems in 2021.

Cllr Harley welcomed the reassurances saying he acknowledged the good work being done by all concerned.