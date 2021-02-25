Donegal Sports Partnership to deliver chair-based exercise programme

In its ongoing efforts to keep the local community active and motivated, Donegal Sports Partnership will deliver a free online chair-based exercise programme.

This latest Donegal Sports Partnership initiative is aimed at people with a disability or a long-term health condition.

It will be delivered via Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The six-week programme will be rolled out in conjunction with Paul Smyth Inclusive Health & Fitness in Stranorlar.

It will be delivered via Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 6.30pm and 7pm.

The chair-based exercise programme is an ideal way to stay active at home, while interacting online with other people.

No equipment is needed to take part in the programme and those who sign up can participate at their own level.

The programme begins on Tuesday, March 9.

To book: https://dspchairaerobics.eventbrite.ie

For more information: sido@activedonegal.com