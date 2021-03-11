Extra classrooms announced for Donegal college

A total of eight new classrooms are to be built at the Finn Valley College in Stranorlar.

Approval was announced last night and according to local councillor, Patrick McGowan, this is a major boost and a vote of confidence in the college.

"There's been great progress at this school since it opened back in September 2011. The announcement will see the addition of three large classrooms and two special classrooms and that's on top of three additional classrooms announced late last year so that brings it to eight in all.

"This is a vote of confidence in the parents, students and staff here and this latest development recognises the needs and the growth that the place has witnessed. The additional rooms will enhance the services here and everyone benefits as a result," he said.

Another local councillor, Martin Harley, also welcomed the news saying the extra classrooms that have been sanctioned will continue the great progress made at this school over the years.