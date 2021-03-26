Donegal national schools to benefit from Hot School Meals Programme.

Donegal national schools are among those benefiting from the Hot School Meals Programme 2021.

Donegal students in 27 schools across the county will be included in the scheme, including pupils from St Oran's NS, Buncrana; Scoil Mhuire NS, Gleneely; Coxtown NS, Carrigans; and Scoil Naomh Baoithin NS, St Johnston, in Inishowen.

Welcoming the Hot School Meals Programme 2021, Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey said: “Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, has launched the Hot School Meals Programme 2021, which will benefit some 35,000 pupils in 189 primary schools across the State.

“As part of Budget 2021, an additional €5.5 million is provided for the extension of the Hot School Meals Programme to primary school pupils who had been availing of the cold lunch only.

“The hot meals will be available to all pupils enrolled in the 189 primary schools, which do not have canteen/kitchen facilities on site. The hot meal will replace the cold lunch which has been in place to date.

“Schools will be expected to provide a menu choice of at least two different meals per day plus a vegetarian/vegan option, as well as an option that caters for pupils’ religious and cultural dietary requirements,” said Cllr Donaghey.

The objective of the Hot School Meals Programme 2021 is to provide regular, nutritious food to children who are unable, due to lack of good quality food, to take full advantage of the education provided to them.

Cllr Donaghey added: “The Programme is an important component of policies to encourage school attendance and extra educational achievement.

“Minister Humphreys also stated that School Meals Funding will continue during Easter holidays.”

The Hot School Meals Programme will benefit approximately 35,000 pupils in 189 primary schools nationwide, including pupils in 27 schools in Donegal. Donegal is second only to Dublin in the number of schools included per local authority.

Following expressions of interest and a selection process, 189 schools, including 171 DEIS schools, have been chosen.

Each school must identify a supplier who will supply (prepare and deliver) the hot meals in line with the relevant food safety regulations and in compliance with the Healthy Ireland ‘Nutrition Standards for Hot School Meals’.

The process of selecting the schools reflects a geographical spread across all local authority areas, taking into consideration pupil numbers, the level of interest and the available budget.

The Hot School Meals Programme is part of the overall School Meals Programme, which provides funding towards the provision of food to some 1,557 schools and organisations benefiting 227,000 children.

Commenting on the announcement Minister McConalogue said: "This is a very important scheme for children in the 27 Donegal schools selected and will greatly benefit their wellbeing and ability to learn at school. I welcome the expansion of the scheme nationally in 2021."

Minister Humphreys has also published the ‘Research Report of the Hot Meals Pilot’, which was carried out on behalf of the Department and completed in July 2020.

The purpose of this piece of research was to gain an insight into the impact of the project from the perspective of parents, teachers, SNAs, principals and food suppliers.

The research includes ratings of the hot meals provided during the pilot project, as well as its value, implementation and administration.

It also considered the impact that project had on food waste and green schools.

The research found that overall the hot meals are rated highly in terms of quality, choice, portion sizes, dietary requirements and nutritional value. Two thirds of teachers/SNAs said the pilot project had a positive impact on a child’s diet and more than two thirds of teachers/SNAs and principals rated the hot meals as better quality than the food children ate previously. Three in five parents strongly agree that their children enjoyed taking part.



Minister McConalogue commented: "The findings of this research will be used to help make decisions about the future of the Programme and is a much welcomed study."







