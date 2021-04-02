Angry Donegal Conservation Group claim Covid rules being flouted by wind farm promoters

Concern has been expressed by the Gweebarra Conservation Group that agents working to lobby support for a proposed wind farm development in their area are flouting Covid-19 travel restrictions.

"People employed by one company are calling to some people's houses in the general area delivering leaflets which threaten the local community with industrial wind turbines.

"You do not have to answer the door to these strangers. They should not be calling to people's houses during a pandemic! It is a disgrace. There should be a moratorium on wind farm developments during the pandemic as people cannot have public meetings or travel," said a spokesperson for the conservation group today.

She added that a silver Roscommon registered car is calling to people's houses in the Doochary area today dropping leaflets about a wind farm while overhead their low flying spotter plane is surveying the area with LiDAR Laser technology.

"This is blatant intimidation of the local population," she said.