Bundoran's focus will be preparing for lifting of restrictions - Tourism Officer

Tullan Strand

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There have been suggestions that many people were already travelling down from the north at the weekend to holiday homes, but Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth said that his focus is primarily in making sure that the town is ready when it reopens for business.
He told donegalive.ie: “Preparations are underway in many businesses throughout Bundoran in anticipation of restrictions being eased in the coming month.
“Ahead of next week's expected Government announcement about the gradual reopening of businesses up and down the country, there is a sense of excitement as the town's businesses get ready to reopen.
“No less than 17 food outlets are currently open for takeaway - mostly at the weekends for now, but some opening midweek.
“The date we keep hearing for potential reopening of our accommodation is the middle of June and many businesses are aiming for that.


“Many of these businesses are being inundated with enquiries for accommodation throughout the summer months so we know the appetite is there for the staycation again this summer. The positivity in the town was added to recently with the announcement of the water sports facility funding at Tullan Strand from Fáilte Ireland as well as the €100,000 outdoor dining funding which will facilitate a more alfresco atmosphere. Local food businesses can also apply for their own outdoor dining areas through the county council.
He added that work on the previously announced Destination Town project from Fáilte Ireland is also advancing and “with golf also opening up this Monday, the town is starting to get its heartbeat back.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

