Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Garda advice on securing your car as people begin to travel more in light of easing restrictions

Gardaí advise never to leave valuables in your car

Garda advice on securing your car as people begin to travel more in light of easing restrictions

File Pic

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Phaidin

Gardaí are appealing to people not to leave valuables in their car and not to leave their car unlocked as more and more people begin to travel further afield, following the recent easing of restrictions. 

Two incidents of valuables being taken from cars are being investigated by gardaí in Buncrana and Letterkenny. 

See also:Gardaí appeal for witnesses after bag with large sum of cash was stolen from car

Garda Claire Rafferty who made the appeal this morning, said: "We would like to ask people to remember when you are parking your car to always lock it up."

She said that this practice ought to be adhered to on your own property as well as when you are out and about.

"Never leave anything of value in your car and do not leave anything, such as, hand-bags, lap-tops, purses, cash etc., within view in the car because that is given people an invitation basically," she said. 

Garda appeal for information following serious assault in Stranorlar continues

She added that with the easing of restrictions people are traveling to beauty spots across the county in the coming weeks, gardaí would appeal to them to be security conscious where there car is concerned. 

"Criminals will try car doors to see if you have left it unlocked and they strike it lucky if they find one that is unlocked," she warned.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie