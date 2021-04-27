Garda advice on securing your car as people begin to travel more in light of easing restrictions

Gardaí are appealing to people not to leave valuables in their car and not to leave their car unlocked as more and more people begin to travel further afield, following the recent easing of restrictions.

Two incidents of valuables being taken from cars are being investigated by gardaí in Buncrana and Letterkenny.

See also:Gardaí appeal for witnesses after bag with large sum of cash was stolen from car

Garda Claire Rafferty who made the appeal this morning, said: "We would like to ask people to remember when you are parking your car to always lock it up."

She said that this practice ought to be adhered to on your own property as well as when you are out and about.

"Never leave anything of value in your car and do not leave anything, such as, hand-bags, lap-tops, purses, cash etc., within view in the car because that is given people an invitation basically," she said.

Garda appeal for information following serious assault in Stranorlar continues

She added that with the easing of restrictions people are traveling to beauty spots across the county in the coming weeks, gardaí would appeal to them to be security conscious where there car is concerned.

"Criminals will try car doors to see if you have left it unlocked and they strike it lucky if they find one that is unlocked," she warned.