Volunteers in Donegal encouraged to think small for national volunteering week

The programme for National Volunteering Week 2021 has been launched, with people in Donegal encouraged to embrace this year's theme of Small Actions, Big Impact.

National Volunteering Week runs from May 17 to 23 and celebrates the immense impact of volunteers throughout the country, inspiring others to volunteer along the way. The week will be a showcase of small ways people can make a difference, both to their local community and their own wellbeing.

Donegal Volunteer Centre Manager, said: “This National Volunteering Week, we’re asking people to think small!

"Whether it’s an action you can take to support your community like picking up litter or doing something for yourself like meditation or enjoying a walk in a different area, even the smallest acts can have a big impact.

"The last year has been hard on us all but there are small things we can do for ourselves, and for each other, that make a big difference.”

The programme of events, run by Donegal Volunteer Centre, will take place across the week, with a theme of local environment and personal wellbeing. The Donegal sessions will include talks on wellbeing, nature, storytelling, social media and a session on cooking. All are Free of Charge

National Volunteering Week is a time to recognise the contribution of volunteers in our communities and say thank you for all that they do.

Chairperson of Donegal Volunteer Centre Brian Carr said: “This is a weeklong celebration of volunteering and it’s our chance to say thank you to volunteers across the country.

"Donegal would be a much different place if it weren’t for the wonderful volunteers who give their time each year-helping their local community groups.

"This has never been more obvious than throughout the pandemic. We want to say thank you to each and every volunteer for everything that they do, inspire others to do the same and encourage volunteers to join an event and take a moment to step back and recognise the positive impact they have.”

The events calendar is now live on www.volunteerdonegal.ie with volunteers and community groups encouraged to sign up to free events across the week.

Donegal Volunteer Centre is is also inviting organisations in the county to think about how they can thank their volunteers with lots of ideas to get started available now on the Volunteer Ireland website.

There is a strong focus on well-being and the environment in the Donegal programme this year, with everything from mindfulness and storytelling to conservation and appreciation of the shared heritage and the natural world.

Highlights and Booking Details of this year's National Volunteer Week events in Donegal

Monday, May 17

1pm to 2pm, Maria Whelan, mindfulness session on Wellbeing & Resilience.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ volunteer-wellbeing- resilience-in-covid-19-times- tickets-153613717765

7pm to 8pm, Launch of the Community Heritage Booklet which has been developed as part of the 'UnCover & reDiscover Your Local Heritage project supported by and delivered in conjunction with Donegal County Museum.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ launch-of-the-uncover- rediscover-community-heritage- booklet-tickets-153614391781

Tuesday, May 18

10.30am to 12.30pm, Changemakers who are an Inishowen (IDP) based group focused on promoting and supporting public awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) and enhancing the impact of same will be delivering a Session for volunteers / groups with the theme of responsible production and consumption.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ lets-clean-up-our-act-tickets- 153454373161

2pm to 3pm, Organisation Culture and Recognitions of Prior Learning, this joint workshop with Siobhan Murray Donegal ETB and Isobel McWilliams DLDC will focus on two themes for groups the first being Recognition of Prior Learning, which is a programme delivered by the ETB which allows for skills learned while working / volunteering to be translated in qualifications with the ETB system. The second element of the session will focus on helping groups to enhance their understanding of supporting Staff / Volunteers as a key aspect of delivery of community services and to place same the centre of group planning and delivery

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ recognition-of-prior-learning- supporting-staff-volunteers- tickets-153627312427

7pm to 8.30pm, Keith Corcoran who is a Master Storyteller will join us for a relaxing session that will include tales and wonders from across Donegal. This session will be delivered in a fireside style with volunteers invited to join and relax. This session is also being shared with the Bealtaine Festival

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ keith-corcoran-master- storyteller-tickets- 153627591261

Wednesday, May 19

11am to 12 noon, Birdwatch Ireland and Inishowen Rivers Trust. This Environmental session will be jointly delivered by Trish Murphy from Inishowen Rivers Trust and Daniel Connaghan, conservation officer with Birdwatch Ireland. The IRT element will have a focus on the work of the project and the supports they can provide to those interested in river conservation and the development / protection of rivers and waterways. The Birdwatch Ireland element of the talk will focus on connecting with nature as a method of relaxation and discovery.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ inishowen-rivers-trust- birdwatch-ireland-tickets- 153628379619

2pm to 3.30pm, Strategies to Help Your Charity Shop Succeed Online session delivered by Aidan Spence. One of the key learning form C19 for the Charity Shop sector was that they to can trade online and can engage with a mew and wider audience when doing so, increasing income without footfall.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ strategies-to-help-your- charity-shop-succeed-online- tickets-153628949323

7.30pm to 8.30pm, Maritime Heritage Ahoy! Join Dr Connie Kelleher as she reveals more about Ireland's Secret Piratical Past and their illegal operations around Ireland’s Atlantic coast. This is a Bealtaine event that we will be sharing as part of the NVW programme.

https://volunteerdonegal.ie/ tracing-pirates-and-their- activities-around-irelands- atlantic-seaboard-in-the- early-17th-century-19th-may- 730pm-on-zoom/

Thursday, May 20

11am to 12noon, Sian McCann of the Wild Fuschia Bakehouse. The session will focus on cooking an easy to make three course meal with local seasonal Donegal ingredients. This session will be delivered in a casual style with volunteers invited to join and relax. This session is also being shared with the Bealtaine Festival.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ wild-fuschia-bakehouse-an- easy-to-make-three-course- meal-tickets-153629348517

2pm to 3pm, Supporting Our Bees with Kieran Flood, Irish Wildlife Trust. This Environmental workshop will focus on what groups / volunteers can do within our communities and gardens to help protect, support and enhance the bee populations within our community spaces and private gardens.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ supporting-our-bees-with-the- irish-wildlife-trust-tickets- 153629829957