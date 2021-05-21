Online commemoration to be held tonight for murdered Donegal councillor

An online commemoration will be held tonight in honour of murdered Donegal councillor Eddie Fullerton.

The event is being held by Donegal Sinn Féin and the Fullerton family to mark the 30th anniversary of his death.

In May 1991, Sinn Féin councillor Eddie Fullerton was shot dead by a UDA gang inside his home in Buncrana.

The online tribune to remember Eddie's life will be shown on the Donegal Sinn Féin Facebook page and You Tube at 7pm.

There will be contribution from former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams, former vice president Pat Doherty and current party president Mary Lou Mc Donald TD, Donegal Sinn Féín TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Donegal councillors, Albert Doherty, Terry Crossan, Jack Murray and Gerry Mc Monagle and chair of the Sinn Féin Cumann in Buncrana, Ciaran Mc Guinness.

Fullerton family members Eddie’s wife Dinah, daughter Amanda and sister Winne will talk about their husband, father and brother. Also Pat the cope Gallagher former FF TD and Pat Mc Airt former editor of the Derry Journal will also speak of their personal memories of Eddie.