Divers recovered safe and well on Sunday

The RNLI from the Bundoran lifeboat station were on an exercise on Sunday morning when they were asked to launch to reports of two divers that were overdue at St John’s Point.


The emergency call came from Malin Head Coast Guard at around 11:20 am.

As the lifeboat made its way from Bundoran across the bay towards St John’s Point, word reached the crew that the two divers had been recovered safe and well by members of the Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club assisted by members of the Mullingar Dive Club.


As the weather is getting nicer, and more people are coming to the coast, the volunteer crew with Bundoran RNLI remind everyone that they are on call 24 hours a day 7 days a week and that if you see someone in trouble on the coast to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

Please do donate to the voluntary service by going to their social media pages and website where clear instructions are available. 

