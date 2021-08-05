Legislation needed to deal with “souped up” cars and gatherings

Legislation is required to deal with ‘souped up’ cars indiscriminately descending in their droves on locations like Bundoran last weekend, a local county councillor has said.

Cllr Michael McMahon made his comments after a “car meet” caused traffic disruption and utter chaos to a town still trying to recover from the economic crash that has been caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

The town’s tourism officer, Shane Smyth thanked gardai “for their considerable efforts in trying to police this”, adding all vested parties would be looking at ways of curtailing such activities in the future.

Locals and visitors alike were bombarded with driving and over-hyped engine noises more akin to a racing circuit or battle field, than a family friendly bank holiday weekend.



Cllr McMahon condemned the activities that were apparently organised on social media as a “car meeting”.

“They are very hard to curtail, as they are not an event and they organise themselves through social media and it must be dealt with by legislation. I have to thank the Gardai for the way they tried to deal with the situation, but ”

“It is totally unacceptable and there will have to be some sort of legislation for cars that are modified to that extent. We will have to review the whole situation regarding such activities, we don’t want them in Bundoran and they bring nothing to our resort.”

“They are not welcome, Everybody is welcome in Bundoran provided they behave and show respect. These people showed no respect for anybody, the local community or visitors.”

He added that while he would have liked more gardai to be present, “there was quite a good presence of gardai” and that he had absolutely no criticism of them.

He said that in an ideal situation, more gardai on the ground would have helped, but that they were also hampered in their work regarding these ‘meetings’, as they were currently not illegal.

He said that he had spoken to gardai in advance of the ‘meeting’, which had been posted on social media. “It was an impossible situation to try and deal with,” he added.

Ballyshannon Gardai confirmed that no arrests were made on the day.

Cllr McMahon also referenced the fact that speed vans needed to be located prominently on the N15 bypass and not at locations such as the exit out of Bundoran on the Tullaghan side and coming out of Portnason in Ballyshannon. It would be a matter he would raise at Donegal County Council’s policing board meeting.

Bundoran Tourism Officer, Shane Smyth told the paper that the local community did not endorse or tolerate such unauthorised activity:

“The tourism and business community deeply regrets that people decided to hold an unauthorised and unofficial car event in Bundoran this bank holiday Sunday.

“Such an event is not welcome nor supported by our community.

“We would like to thank An Garda Siochana for their considerable efforts in trying to police this and we will be working together to ensure that no such event will be held in Bundoran in the future.”