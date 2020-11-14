Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, November 14

The following deaths have taken place:

Jim Montgomery, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Montgomery, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

His remains will be reposing at the residence of his daughter Pamela, at 9 Forge Road, Mountcharles from 5pm on Friday.

Removal from there on Sunday going to St. John’s Church, Inver for Funeral Service at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to current restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Frank McKeever, Slavery, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Frank McKeever, Slavery, Buncrana.

Frank’s requiem Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam access through churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option.

Mickey McGowan, Cashel, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mickey McGowan, Cashel, Gortahork.

Remains are reposing at his home in Cashel, Gortahork. Rosary will prayed tonight (Friday) at 9pm.

Removal from there going to Christ the KIng Church Gortahork for 7pm on Saturday to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions the funeral and wake are for family and close friends only.

Margaret Henderson, née Kane, late of Derry and formerly of the Riverrow, Moville

The death has taken place of Margaret Henderson, née Kane, late of Derry and formerly of the Riverrow, Moville.

Her burial will take place in the family plot in Redcastle Church of Ireland Cemetery on Saturday at 2pm.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines burial is private to family and close friends only.

Robert Smyth, Cashel, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Robert Smyth, Cashel, Carndonagh.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Bernadette Dowds, Rooskey, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernadette Dowds, Rooskey, Newtowncunningham.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 7pm on Friday evening November 13.

Funeral Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Sunday. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations to palliative care c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors. Mass will be available to view at https://www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

In accordance with HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only

Mickey Kerrigan, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Michael (Mickey) Kerrigan, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Saturday morning, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal town c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles.Due to current restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only, please.

The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Sacred Heart / Holy Redeemer Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Sacred-HeartHoly-Redeemer-Chapel-107122077861307/

Anne Brosnan, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Anne Brosnan, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs

Requiem Mass in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private to family only.

Catherine Doherty, née Kelly,Clonmany, formerly of Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Catherine Doherty, née Kelly, Flat 20, St Columbcille Village, Clonmany and formerly of Ard Colgan, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at St Columbcille’s Oratory, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving on Saturday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

St Columbcille’s Oratory is strictly private. In accordance with current restrictions funeral will be private to family only.



Anna Cutliffe, Fourwinds, Ludden, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Anna Cutliffe, Fourwinds, Ludden, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there at 9.20am on Saturday going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on webcam access through church serives.tv/ cockhill and choose the mobile option.

John Foy, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of John Foy, a native of Ard McCarron in Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will take place at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar on Saturday at 11am with cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate families only, please.

Mary Crawford, Ballybofey and St Johnston

The death has occurred in Galway University Hosptial of Mary Crawford, 42 Sessiagh view, Ballybofey and St Johnston.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

