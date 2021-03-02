Funeral of former member of An Garda Síochana takes place in Donegal today

There is much sadness in the wider Donegal Town community and among former colleagues at the death of retired garda, Kevin Corcoran.

Requiem Mass will be broadcast from St Agatha's Church, Clar today (Tuesday) at 11am via the parish webcam.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Retired Garda Corcoran is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Jennifer, Laura and Christine, sisters Nuala and Anne, brothers Bill, Anthony and John, and his extended family.