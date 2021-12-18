Huge sadness following the death of Leon Brennan

Tributes are pouring in on social media following the death of much-loved Leon Brennan who sadly passed away yesterday.

Leon who was a native of Dore was extremely well known and respected by all who knew and loved him. He worked for many years, behind the scenes, with his family in Clannad as the band's production and tour manager. Friends and family took to family to speak of their heartache and sorrow following Mr Brennan's death.

Moya Breannan described her heartache in this tweet.

I'm heartbroken, my dear brother Leon passed away this morning surrounded by family. I know he touched the lives of many people around the world, and he will be missed so very much ❤ pic.twitter.com/9NrkFO7x6U — Moya Brennan (@moyaclannad) December 17, 2021

Enya also tweeted and appealed for privacy on this sad occasion.

It is with a deep and terrible sadness that I must announce the death of my beloved brother, Leon.

Not only was he my brother, but he was my dearest and closest friend. My love for him will remain forever in my heart.

I would ask for privacy at this time.



Enya — Enya (@official_enya) December 17, 2021

Leo's Tavern has been closed as a mark of respect.

Leon will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Ann, son Leon, daughter Anna, his mother 'Baba' Máire Ní Bhraonáin, his sisters Máire, Deirdre, Eithne, Olive and Brídín, his brothers Ciarán, Pól and Bartley, his mother-in-law Nell Fitzgerald and extended family and friends.

Funeral Service of the Word will take place at St Anne’s Church, Shankill, County Dublin, on Sunday, December 19 at 1.15pm. Removal afterwards to the Brennan family home in Upper Dore to repose from 11am on Monday, December 20. Rosary at 8pm.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.