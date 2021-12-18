Search

18 Dec 2021

Huge sadness following the death of Leon Brennan

Tributes pour in on social media

Huge sadness following the death of Leon Brennan

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Tributes are pouring in on social media following the death of much-loved Leon Brennan who sadly passed away yesterday. 

Leon who was a native of Dore was extremely well known and respected by all who knew and loved him. He worked for many years, behind the scenes, with his family in Clannad as the band's production and tour manager.  Friends and family took to family to speak of their heartache and sorrow following Mr Brennan's death. 

Moya Breannan described her heartache in this tweet. 

Leon will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Ann, son Leon, daughter Anna, his mother 'Baba' Máire Ní Bhraonáin, his sisters Máire, Deirdre, Eithne, Olive and Brídín, his brothers Ciarán, Pól and Bartley, his mother-in-law Nell Fitzgerald and extended family and friends.

Funeral Service of the Word will take place at St Anne’s Church, Shankill, County Dublin, on Sunday, December 19 at 1.15pm. Removal afterwards to the Brennan family home in Upper Dore to repose from 11am on Monday, December 20. Rosary at 8pm.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media