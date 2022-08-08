Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, August 8, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Mary Leavy, 3 New Houses, Termon and formerly of Tully Mountain, Ramelton

- Catherine Harkin, née Conaghan, Drumany, Letterkenny and formerly of Rathdonnell

- Seán Boyle, Drumhirk, Monaghan Town, Monaghan/Crove, Carrick

- Jean McKelvey, Doochery

- Moia Ellis, Ballybofey/Derry

- Ann Crawford, Letterkenny

- Charlie Mc Cafferty, Drumkeen/Strabane

Mary Leavy, 3 New Houses, Termon and formerly of Tully Mountain, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Leavy, 3 New Houses, Termon and formerly of Tully Mountain, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 6pm to 8pm tonight, Monday, August 8 and tomorrow, Tuesday, August 9 from 6pm to 7.45pm.

Removal at 8pm going to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, August 10, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Termon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Columba’s Church Kilmacrennan on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/kilmacrenan

Catherine Harkin, née Conaghan, Drumany, Letterkenny and formerly of Rathdonnell

The death has occurred of Catherine Harkin, née Conaghan, Drumany, Letterkenny F92 EYX4. She passed away peacefully at the Donegal Hospice on Sunday, August 7. Predeceased by her parents William and Margaret and sister, Sr. Mary (Bridget) Nazareth House.

Deeply missed by loving husband Andy, daughters Andrea McBride and husband Shaun (Cranford), Clare Mullen and husband Jonnie (Kirkstown) and Joan (Drumany), son Shane and wife Claire (Lismonaghan), grandchildren Amy, Josh, Megan, Alex, Kyle, Ava and Tori, sisters Grace O’Neill (Convent Road), Margaret Blaney (Rosnakill) and Eileen Garry (Rathdonnell), brothers Josie (Derryveigh Avenue, Letterkenny) and Packie (Rathdonnell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Catherine’s remains will be reposing at her late residence from 7pm on Monday, August 8. Funeral from there on Wednesday, August 10 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. Rosary both evenings at 9pm. Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Seán Boyle, Drumhirk, Monaghan Town, Monaghan/Crove, Carrick

The death has occurred of Seán Boyle, Drumhirk, Monaghan Town, Monaghan and Carrick. He passed away peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his infant son Anthony, brother Colm and sister Sarah. Sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, children Garreth, John, Caroline, Declan and Fionnuala, daughters-in-law Joanne, Bernie and Elaine, sons-in-law Ollie and Ken, grandchildren Keeva, Luke, Emma, Niamh, Seán, Aoife, Liam, Aisling, Hannah, Charlie, Scott, Glen and Clare, brother Patrick, sisters Mary and Bríd, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

House private, please.

Removal on Wednesday, August 10, at 10.30am, arriving at St. Macartan's Cathedral, Monaghan for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's new Cemetery, Latlurcan.

Funeral Mass available via live webcam at:

www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-macartans-cathedral-monaghan

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Jean McKelvey, Doochery

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Jean McKelvey, Doochery.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe this evening, Monday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm and tomorrow, Tuesday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St Conal’s Church, Doochery for 7pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by interment in the old cemetery.

Moia Ellis, Ballybofey/Derry

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Moia Ellis, 103 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey, and formerly of Bishop Street, Derry.

Beloved wife of the late George, and much-loved sister of Roisin, and the late Seamus, Phyllis, Sean, and Liam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Removal from Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, on Monday August 8 at 6.45pm to arrive at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 7pm.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, August 9 with interment afterwards in the City Cemetery, Derry.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Ann Crawford, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Ann Crawford, née Sweeney, Conlan, Kerrykeel and 239 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny F92 V8PA.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, August 9 in St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny, with burial in Leck Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://www.steunanscathedral.ie.

Family flowers only please with donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid funeral director.

Charlie Mc Cafferty, Drumkeen/Strabane

The death has taken place at his home of Charlie Mc Cafferty, Trentaboy, Drumkeen and formerly of Strabane.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Charlie, Pat, Gerard, Mary, Ann, Brian, Dominic, Dolores, Michael, Carmel, Mark, Karen and Linda and brother of Terence, Marie, Nora, Annabell and the late Jean, Maud and Frances.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, August 9 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle.



