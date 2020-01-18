Former Finn Harps captain scores on his debut for title chasing Belfast club who go top of the table

Contact
On target...Keith Cowan
Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan is already proving to be a big hit with the Glentoran fans.
Making his Irish Premiership debut for the Belfast club, he scored his side's second goal in their 2-0 victory over Institute at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium today.
Cowan popped up to slot the ball home on 42 minutes.
In the second half he was booked but results elsewhere went Glentoran's way and they now go top of the table.
Institute, who are managed by Killybegs-based Sean Connor, remain second bottom.
