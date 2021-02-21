Full-time: Find out how Finn Harps fared in their first friendly game of the season

Contact
Jamie Browne from Strabane was in the Harps line-up
Finn Harps conceded a late goal as they lost out in their opening pre-season friendly, against Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park, on Sunday afternoon.
Francely Lomboto broke the deadlock to grab what turned out to be the only goal of the game in the 84th minute.
OIlie Horgan fielded a strong team, and gave a run-out to young Strabane striker Jamie Browne, who signed for the club last season.
John Caulfield’s side included Ruairi Keating, who had a number of spells with Harps, and signed for the Tribesmen in December of last year.
Harps begin their Premier Division campaign at home to Bohemians on Friday, March 19.
