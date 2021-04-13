Watch: Wondergoal from half-way line as champions heap more misery on Derry

Contact
Graham Burke scored from the half-way line
Graham Burke scored from the half-way line as Shamrock Rovers heaped more misery on Derry City with a 2-0 win at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
Rory Gaffney put the Hoops ahead on 34 minutes and Burke then struck with a memorable goal to make it 2-0 five minutes later and send Rovers on the way to victory.
This result moves Rovers up to joint third in the table where they are now on eight points, and head of Sligo Rovers on goal difference. Derry are rooted to the bottom with no points from four games and are now ten points adrift of joint leaders St. Patrick's Athletic and Finn Harps.
See the goal here pic.twitter.com/vmMIecjxON
— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 13, 2021
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
EENGINEX, the engineering Meet the Buyer and Matchmaking event which takes place this coming Thursday
If you have concerns about the roll-out of the Covid vaccine to people who cannot leave their homes contact Deputy Pringle's office
The 14-day incidence rate in the county has increased to 177.1 compared to the national average of 131.7
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.