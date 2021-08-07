Full-Time: Finn Harps see red but bag the points after great north-west derby win over Sligo Rovers

Finn Harps recorded a hugely important win in a feisty north-west derby against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Sligo Rovers 0

Finn Harps 1

This was Ollie Horgan’s first league win at the Sligo venue - and Harps' first top flight success at the venue since May 1998 - and this result could have a significant bearing on what happens at the end of the season.

A Karl O’Sullivan free that may have got the faintest of touches from Kosovar Sadiki at the start of the second half turned out to be the winner.

It was Harps first win since May and ends an eight match winless run that saw six defeats and two draws.

Kosovar Sadiki

Harps remain ninth, but with Waterford securing a 1-0 win over Bohemians earlier in the day (the Gypsies coming crashing back down to earth after their European exploits), crucially the Donegal club has not lost any further ground on the sides just above them.

Sligo remain third, but their indifferent form of late must be a worry, and they are now six points adrift of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Harps had Mark Coyle sent off in the closing stages, but they clung on to bag the three points.

In blustery, wet conditions on a fine surface, Sligo had the better of things in the opening quarter as they had the bulk of the possession with Greg Bolger emerging as a key figure in midfield and the lively Johnny Kenny causing problems with his pace as he ventured forward.

For Harps, Barry McNamee and Coyle were industrious in midfield while recent arrival Dan Hawkins showed some deft touches.

The first chance of note came on seven minutes when Kosovar Sadiki slipped and Kenny nipped in only to see his shot stopped by Mark Anthony McGinley.

Harps had a bit of a let-off on 20 minutes when Walter Figueira surged into the visitors’ penalty area and went down under a challenge from Jordan Mustoe. The Sligo man’s plea for a penalty fell on deaf ears and he had a second stab at things with the ball getting a touch off McGinley and then flashing across the goal where Ethan Boyle hooked it away with Kenny lurking.

It took Harps 25 minutes before having a shot on goal with Mark Coyle seeing his effort blocked after a decent build up involving Karl O’Sullivan. Captain Dave Webster also had a chance but his effort was stopped by Ed McGinty.

Sligo stepped things up and Harps had to withstand long spells under pressure as they defended a series of frees and corners.

Sligo did have one more anxious moment, however, when McGinty spilled the ball but Harps were unable to capitalise.

Harps got the second half off to a wonderful start with a goal in the 46th minute that was against the run of play.

Karl O’Sullivan whipped in a free and Sligo defender John Mahon was unable to head clear with Sadiki close by and the latter may have got the slightest of touches before the ball ended up in the net. Some Sligo players pleaded that it was an indirect free and that Sadiki had not got a touch, but the goal stood.

Above: Karl O'Sullivan

However, O'Sullivan has to leave the field shortly afterwards through injury and was replaced by Ryan Rainey.

The goal really lifted Harps who were much improved and it was Sligo who found themselves on the back foot.

But clear-cut chances remained few and far between in what became an increasingly physical contest with tempers beginning to fray - and several players being booked.

Sligo pushed hard in the closing stages and Harps were put under added pressure when Mark Coyle picked up a second yellow card in the 88th minute.

Some six minutes of stoppage time added to the late drama and Harps were really hanging on.

McGinley made a great one-handed save four minutes into stoppage time to deny substitute Mark Byrne, much to the relief of all in the Harps camp.

Next up for Harps is a trip to bottom of the table Longford Town next Saturday.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, Horgan; Figueira, Bolger, Morahan, Gibson; Parkes, Kenny. Subs: Byrne for Kenny (54 mins), De Vries for Gibson (70 mins), McDonnell for Mahon, Blaney for Morahan (85 mins).

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, Sadiki, Webster, Mustoe; O’Sullivan, McNamee, Coyle, Seymour, Hawkins; Owolabi. Sub: Rainey for O’Sullivan (52 mins), Boyd for Owolabi (83 mins), Connolly for Hawkins (83 mins).

Referee: D. McGraith (Dublin).

