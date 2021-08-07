Former Harps strikers score four goals between them on first day of new Irish League Championship season

Two former Finn Harps players netted twice in their Irish League debuts for Tyrone’s Dergview as they thumped Derry side Institute 5-0 at Darragh Park in Castlederg on the opening day of the new Lough 41 Championship season.

Benny Igiehon, who signed for Harps in 2020 just as Covid lockdowns were causing havoc, but never established himself, got the first two goals. He has previously played with Sligo Rovers and Larne as well as playing for clubs in England and Switzerland.

Matthew Kirk added a third while Jamie Browne, who had limited game time with the Harps first team and who joined the Tyrone side in June, scored the fourth and fifth goals.

And this win in the second tier of the Irish League was the perfect start as well for Dergview boss Tommy Canning, who was also previously involved with Harps where he was the under-19 coach.

Last month Dergview won the North West Cup for the first time when they beat Limavady.

And now there’s a real sense of optimism that a new era could be on the way.

Canning has taken over the hot-seat at the club from former Northern Ireland hero Ivan Sproule.

Other Dergview players with Donegal links include Keenan Diver and Ryan McConnell.

This was Institute’s first game since March 2020.

They are managed by Sean Connor, who has been based in Killybegs in recent years, and who is a former manager of Sligo Rovers, Bohemians, Dundalk and Galway United.

Dergview: McDermott, McConnell, Falconer, K. Farren, Crown, Burns, Igiehon, Kirk, M. Buchanan, Browne, Curry subs A. Buchanan, Loughery, McGinley, C. Farren, Wallace, McLaughlin, Callaghan

Institute: McConnellogue, Brogan, McCauley, Doherty, McLaughlin, Gorman, McGurk, Walsh, Leppard, Pomeroy, Clarke-Hetherington subs Francis, Aduaka, Millar, Bradley.