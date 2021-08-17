Donegal based manager parts company with Irish League club

An Irish League club has parted company with its Donegal based manager.

Sean Connor had been manager with Derry side Institute since 2019.

The highly experienced manager, who has been living in Killybegs for several years, worked hard to keep the club in the Premiership and kept that reality alive up until the season was curtailed due to COVID-19.

The club is now playing in the second tier championship, but have made a poor start to the season having lost their first three matches and they sit second bottom.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon the club said: "Institute FC and Sean Connor would like to announce, that following deep and personal discussions with the Institute Board, both parties have decided to part ways with immediate effect."

It added: "The board at Institute FC would like to place on record our gratitude for the professionalism, and commitment Sean brought to the Club over the past two years. Operating under difficult circumstances and with limited resources he has managed to engender a strong work ethic and high levels of professionalism within the first team squad.

"We are all saddened by this outcome, but believe that the interests of both parties can be best served by trying to move forward with mutual respect and goodwill. The club wish Sean every success as he considers a number of options in relation to his future career."

Connor's former clubs include Dundalk, Galway United, Bohemians and Sligo Rovers.