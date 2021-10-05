Who Finn Harps will play in two major national underage semi-finals

The EA SPORTS National Underage League of Ireland Cup semi-final draws have been made.
The draw, live on the FAI TV YouTube channel, hosted by Con Murphy and completed by Republic of Ireland U-16 manager Paul Osam, saw Wexford welcome Shamrock Rovers in the U-14 Cup semi-finals as well as Shelbourne's trip to Finn Harps in the U-15 Cup.
A number of stand-out ties across the four cup competitions with the fixture details to be confirmed in due course.
MU14 Cup - Semi-Final Draw
Wexford v Shamrock Rovers
Finn Harps v Cork City
MU15 Cup - Semi-Final Draw
Finn Harps v Shelbourne
Derry City v Cork City
MU17 Mark Farren Cup - Semi-Final Draw
St Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City
Shelbourne v Galway United
MU19 Enda McGuill Cup - Semi-Final Draw
Bohemian FC v UCD or Cork City
Shamrock Rovers or Derry City v Treaty United or Athlone Town
