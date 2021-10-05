Search

05/10/2021

Who Finn Harps will play in two major national underage semi-finals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The EA SPORTS National Underage League of Ireland Cup semi-final draws have been made.

The draw, live on the FAI TV YouTube channel, hosted by Con Murphy and completed by Republic of Ireland U-16 manager Paul Osam, saw Wexford welcome Shamrock Rovers in the U-14 Cup semi-finals as well as Shelbourne's trip to Finn Harps in the U-15 Cup. 

A number of stand-out ties across the four cup competitions with the fixture details to be confirmed in due course. 

MU14 Cup - Semi-Final Draw

Wexford v Shamrock Rovers
Finn Harps v Cork City

MU15 Cup - Semi-Final Draw

Finn Harps v Shelbourne
Derry City v Cork City

MU17 Mark Farren Cup - Semi-Final Draw

St Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City
Shelbourne v Galway United

MU19 Enda McGuill Cup - Semi-Final Draw

Bohemian FC v UCD or Cork City
Shamrock Rovers or Derry City v Treaty United or Athlone Town

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media