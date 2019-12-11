Duffy rules himself out of race for Donegal delegate position

Buncrana GAA club man Gary Duffy has confirmed he will not be running for the position of Donegal delegate to Central Council at Wednesday night's county convention.



Duffy was nominated for the key role along with PJ McGowan, Ed Byrne, Liam McElhinney and Sean Dunnion, but says he is not throwing his hat in the ring.



He said: "I have new opportunities in front of me in relation to my working life, so, no, I'm not running for any position.

"My nomination was emailed through and I haven't had a chance to withdraw my name, and that's the only reason I'm currently on the ballot.

"I wish whoever is elected the very best. There are some well known officers in contention and it should be a very tight race."



The development suggests Duffy may be aiming instead for the position of manager of the Buncrana senior men's team.

Nominations for the job close today, and it's expected a decision on Malachy McCann's replacement will be made over the weekend.

It is believed one of McCann's backroom team from last season, Emmett Thompson, is also in the running.



A source at the club said: "With Gary's inter-county experience many will feel he is the right person to take the Buncrana men forward.

"But there are others in contention with strong credentials so it's by no means a done deal."