Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Duffy rules himself out of race for Donegal delegate position

Buncrana club man nominated, but doesn't wish to be considered at Wednesday night's county convention

Duffy rules himself out of race for Donegal delegate position

Gary Duffy has ruled himself out of the race for the key Central Council role

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

Buncrana GAA club man Gary Duffy has confirmed he will not be running for the position of Donegal delegate to Central Council at Wednesday night's county convention.


Duffy was nominated for the key role along with PJ McGowan, Ed Byrne, Liam McElhinney and Sean Dunnion, but says he is not throwing his hat in the ring.


He said: "I have new opportunities in front of me in relation to my working life, so, no, I'm not running for any position.
"My nomination was emailed through and I haven't had a chance to withdraw my name, and that's the only reason I'm currently on the ballot.

"I wish whoever is elected the very best. There are some well known officers in contention and it should be a very tight race."


The development suggests Duffy may be aiming instead for the position of manager of the Buncrana senior men's team.
Nominations for the job close today, and it's expected a decision on Malachy McCann's replacement will be made over the weekend.
It is believed one of McCann's backroom team from last season, Emmett Thompson, is also in the running.


A source at the club said: "With Gary's inter-county experience many will feel he is the right person to take the Buncrana men forward.
"But there are others in contention with strong credentials so it's by no means a done deal."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie