Tension mounts as Paddy Lafferty tournament nears conclusion

The final of the Paddy Lafferty memorial pool tournament reaches what is expected to be a thrilling climax this weekend.

Both semi-finals and the final will be played at Carrick's Bar in the Inishowen village of Gleneely this Sunday.

All but one of the semi-final spots have been decided, and that will be filled by the winner of this Saturday night's outstanding quarter final match between Charlie Duffy and Gordon Martin.

Either Charlie or Gordon will take on Eddie McNamee in the first semi, with McNamee said to be waiting patiently for the golden oldies to play their match.

The second semi final is a battle between Culdaff men Peter Doherty and Damian McFeely. McFeely was the one who got Doherty to enter the competition - will he regret it? Damian is eager to regain his title and has won the competition every year it has been in Carricks.

The action starts at 6pm this Sunday in Carricks Bar, Gleneely. It is sure to be a great night with all proceeds from this year's competition and raffle going to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease association.