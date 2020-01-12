Full results: Lifford Strabane AC Winter 5K Spring Series

The first in the three race Lifford-Strabane AC Winter 5k Spring Series was held in Carrigans today.

Sponsored by Old Dalys XL, Lifford, the opener was won by Gerard Gallagher in a fine 15 minutes, 31 seconds while Claire McGuigan was first lady.

In near ideal conditions more than 200 entrants took to the start.

The next race is in Raphoe in two weeks time, on January 26.

The organisers would like to thanks all who turned out today to support the event. Thanks are also extended to Patricia and Michael from the Carraig Inn for the use of their premises, to the committee for its organisation, the stewards and everyone who brought sandwiches, buns, spot prizes and served teas.

Place Name Club Bib No Chip Time Gun Time Gender

1 Gerard Gallagher Finn Valley AC 454 15:31 15:31 M

2 Charlie O'Donnell Rosses AC 644 16:04 16:04 M

3 Gary Gallagher Finn Valley AC 414 16:19 16:19 M

4 Pete Tuohey 400 16:24 16:24 M

5 Patrick Mahon City of Derry Spartans 468 16:35 16:35 M

6 Manus McHugh Rosses AC 677 17:28 17:29 M

7 Declan McCartney 638 17:37 17:39 M

8 Mark Ward Rosses AC 436 17:39 17:39 M

9 Claire McGuigan Lifford Strabane AC 654 17:48 17:48 F

10 Patrick Trimble Rosses AC 693 17:52 17:52 M

11 Ben Mellon Derry Track Club 406 17:55 17:56 M

12 Paul McKelvey Rosses AC 435 18:10 18:11 M

13 Gary McFadden Foyle Valley AC 614 18:14 18:15 M

14 Leoni Mullen Finn Valley AC 402 18:19 18:19 F

15 Enda Doherty Finn Valley AC 633 18:23 18:23 M

16 Trevor Wasson 655 18:27 18:29 M

17 Conor McLaughlin Lifford Strabane AC 466 18:33 18:34 M

18 Peter McMenamin Finn Valley AC 615 18:34 18:34 M

19 Darren Toland Finn Valley AC 449 18:39 18:40 M

20 Declan Gallagher Rosses AC 437 18:43 18:46 M

21 Martin Dunleavy Foyle Valley AC 407 18:46 18:48 M

22 John Craig Lifford Strabane AC 700 18:53 18:53 M

23 David Russell 497 18:57 19:00 M

24 Jim Doyle City of Derry Spartans 455 19:02 19:02 M

25 Cormac Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 475 19:02 19:04 M

26 Mark Connolly Finn Valley AC 474 19:08 19:09 M

27 Elaine Connor Lifford Strabane AC 405 19:08 19:10 F

28 Richard Burke Foyle Valley AC 488 19:22 19:23 M

29 Michael Duncan Lifford Strabane AC 603 19:24 19:27 M

30 Michael J Gallagher Finn Valley AC 607 19:28 19:29 M

31 Ryan Gray Springwell 432 19:38 19:38 M

32 Karol Doherty 467 19:43 19:43 M

33 Garvin Boyce Finn Valley AC 487 19:47 19:49 M

34 Gillian Marley Milford AC 649 19:49 19:50 F

35 Michael Collins Inishowen AC 610 19:54 19:58 M

36 Amy McDaid City of Derry Spartans 451 20:07 20:08 F

37 Bobby Collins Run For Enda 433 20:07 20:10 M

38 Adrian Moore Melvin WJR 424 20:08 20:11 M

39 Hayley Ballard Omagh 465 20:15 20:18 F

40 Eamon Connolly Aghyaran 640 20:18 20:19 M

41 Raymond Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 441 20:20 20:23 M

42 Mel McKinney Milford 622 20:21 20:24 M

43 Ciaran Sharkey 482 20:34 20:38 M

44 Jackie Doherty 456 20:42 20:44 M

45 Shane McGale 403 20:47 20:49 M

46 David Mellon Derry Track Club 453 20:55 20:55 M

47 Mark McClintock Foyle Valley AC 401 20:56 20:59 M

48 Gary McCrossan City of Derry Spartans 448 21:01 21:03 M

49 Damien McGinley Melvin WJR 422 21:12 21:16 M

50 Martin Jordan Convoy AC 626 21:14 21:19 M

51 Owen J Coyle Rosses AC 481 21:17 21:19 M

52 Alan Rodgers 480 21:16 21:20 M

53 Sean Molloy Foyle Valley AC 692 21:18 21:22 M

54 Paul Duddy Melvin WJR 641 21:20 21:24 M

55 Garrett McCarron 409 21:17 21:25 M

56 Martin Kelly Lifford Strabane AC 609 21:24 21:26 M

57 Ton Bangert Raphoe Road Runners 658 21:32 21:33 M

58 Harley Patton 703 21:38 21:38 M



Dalys XL 3 Race Series 2020 - Carrigans 5K



Overall Finish List

January 12, 2020



Place Name Club Bib No Chip Time Gun Time Gender

59 Orlaith McCrory Lifford Strabane AC 628 21:40 21:40 F

60 Joshua Stuart Lifford Strabane AC 463 21:42 21:42 M

61 Richie Duncan Castlefinn Running 439 21:34 21:43 M

62 Liam Cleary Lifford Strabane AC 411 21:37 21:44 M

63 Hugo Doherty Lifford Strabane AC 669 21:37 21:44 M

64 Gerard McConnell 490 21:40 21:44 M

65 Linda McGrath Lifford Strabane AC 408 21:45 21:47 F

66 Dympna Houston Lifford Strabane AC 458 21:46 21:48 F

67 Aidan McFadden 24/7 Triathlon 608 21:47 21:50 M

68 Jaime McGinley Lifford Strabane AC 629 21:54 21:55 F

69 Michael McLaughlin Foyle Valley AC 684 22:01 22:03 M

70 Dermot McCrossan 637 22:00 22:03 M

71 Gerard Crawford 457 21:58 22:06 M

72 Conor McDaid 657 22:01 22:09 M

73 Chris Ashmore Run For Fun 623 22:05 22:10 M

74 Aine Keating 634 22:10 22:13 F

75 Brian McBride Letterkenny AC 691 22:17 22:17 M

76 Freddie Sharkey Falcarragh Road Runners 489 22:12 22:17 M

77 Sean McMenamin Aghyaran 646 22:16 22:20 M

78 John Griffin Finn Valley Fit for Life 415 22:19 22:23 M

79 Kathleen Doherty Inishowen AC 616 22:25 22:29 F

80 Joe Deans Lifford Strabane AC 473 22:22 22:30 M

81 Joseph Boyce 606 22:20 22:31 M

82 Liam Doherty 499 22:20 22:31 M

83 Lynne O'Neill Finn Valley AC 452 22:31 22:34 F

84 Dominic Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 685 22:34 22:42 M

85 Ed Harte Melvin WJR 410 22:45 22:51 M

86 Brian Harvey Finn Valley Fit for Life 662 22:53 22:56 M

87 Demelza Callaghan Glenswilly GAA 471 22:56 22:58 F

88 Patrick McDonagh Sligo AC 647 22:57 22:59 M

89 Dean O Sullivan 653 22:54 23:00 M

90 Liam Gordon Swanlings 686 22:57 23:01 M

91 Terence Quinn Raphoe Road Runners 477 22:56 23:02 M

92 Margaret Shiels Letterkenny AC 666 23:01 23:04 F

93 Hughie McBrearty Lifford Strabane AC 413 23:07 23:08 M

94 Carmel Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 442 23:06 23:10 F

95 Paddy Tourish Lifford Strabane AC 670 23:06 23:14 M

96 Pius Doherty Lifford Strabane AC 428 23:15 23:16 M

97 Sharon Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 429 23:16 23:20 F

98 Trish McClintock Foyle Valley AC 450 23:20 23:23 F

99 Dean Spencer Run For Fun 425 23:23 23:28 M

100 Mary Meehan 681 23:29 23:29 F

101 Angus Hunter 695 23:31 23:31 M

102 Jessica Roberts Melvin WJR 664 23:22 23:32 F

103 Andrea Porter Lifford Strabane AC 612 23:34 23:38 F

104 Ursula Coyle Lifford Strabane AC 652 23:34 23:38 F

105 Richard Raymond Letterkenny AC 420 23:45 23:47 M

106 Georgina Reid Run For Fun 665 23:47 23:50 F

107 Eamon Coyle Melvin WJR 619 23:41 23:51 M

108 Declan Duffy Melvin WJR 495 23:42 23:52 M

109 Mal Houston Melvin WJR 470 23:43 23:53 M

110 Dee Griffin Convoy AC 496 23:59 24:03 F

111 Paul Woods 683 24:06 24:09 M

112 Paul Walter Run For Fun 672 24:06 24:12 M

113 Seamus Doherty 617 24:17 24:21 M

114 Chris McCay Melvin WJR 675 24:13 24:23 M

115 Niall Burns MG Rallying 613 24:20 24:26 M

116 Taylor Neilands Lifford Strabane AC 485 24:22 24:28 M

117 Liam Marley Milford AC 648 24:24 24:33 M

118 Emmet Gillespie Lifford Strabane AC 676 24:36 24:41 M

119 Lucy Keown Killeeshill 627 24:44 24:45 F

120 Keelin Begley Everyone's a Winner 492 24:44 24:55 F

121 Cora Harvey Finn Valley Fit for Life 663 24:51 24:56 F



Place Name Club Bib No Chip Time Gun Time Gender

122 Edel Crossan 690 24:49 24:56 F

123 Gerry Ward 440 24:48 24:57 M

124 Rachel Bell Raphoe Road Runners 484 24:54 25:00 F

125 Steven Sheridan Shape Up Fitness 618 24:58 25:05 M

126 Mark McGinley Foyle Valley AC 493 25:00 25:07 M

127 Carmel Doherty Convoy AC 476 25:03 25:08 F

128 Breege Collins Inishowen AC 650 25:05 25:09 F

129 Sean Meehan Lifford Strabane AC 680 25:04 25:10 M

130 John Friel The Village Road Runners 636 25:05 25:12 M

131 Annmarie Roche 689 25:09 25:13 F

132 Fred Stewart 642 25:09 25:13 M

133 Carl Houston Castlefinn Running 632 25:04 25:13 M

134 Bridgeen Doherty Run For Fun 620 25:11 25:15 F

135 Emma Bates Convoy AC 434 25:10 25:16 F

136 Caroline Ward Tir Chonaill AC 661 25:16 25:21 F

137 James O'Neill Clann na nGael WJR 611 25:19 25:24 M

138 Johnny McGillion 651 25:19 25:29 M

139 Liz Gallagher The Village Road Runners 444 25:24 25:31 F

140 Caroline Friel The Village Road Runners 443 25:28 25:35 F

141 Mary McGranaghan Raphoe Road Runners 698 25:37 25:44 F

142 John Ward Tir Chonaill AC 660 25:42 25:48 M

143 Shaun O'Donnell 704 25:42 25:54 M

144 James Gallagher Men On the Move 494 26:05 26:13 M

145 Shea Houston 462 26:13 26:22 M

146 Breda O'Hagan Run For Fun 625 26:22 26:29 F

147 John Corcoran The Village Road Runners 701 26:27 26:36 M

148 Wilson Craig Lifford Strabane AC 699 26:31 26:39 M

149 Barry McArdle Lifford Strabane AC 645 26:31 26:39 M

150 Roisin Patton Lifford Glenelly Runners 702 26:41 26:43 F

151 Stephanie Rushe Finn Valley Fit for Life 656 26:42 26:47 F

152 Adam McBrearty Lifford Strabane AC 431 26:48 26:48 M

153 Amanda McBrearty 430 26:51 26:58 F

154 Paul Crawford Lifford Strabane AC 438 26:50 27:02 M

155 Laurence Doherty Lifford Strabane AC 678 26:54 27:06 M

156 Kathleen Logue Mourne Derg 679 27:06 27:11 F

157 Wendy McDonald 624 27:04 27:15 F

158 Andrew Doherty Lifford Strabane AC 630 27:03 27:16 M

159 Hugh Herrity Run For Fun 668 27:10 27:17 M

160 John Duffy 498 27:12 27:19 M

161 John Muldoon Everyone's a Winner 491 27:23 27:33 M

162 Daire Houston 461 27:34 27:44 M

163 Eddie Breslin Lifford Strabane AC 447 27:37 27:47 M

164 Catherine Breslin Lifford Strabane AC 446 27:37 27:47 F

165 Declan Gill Foyle Valley AC 673 27:40 27:52 M

166 Katrina Doherty 674 27:40 27:52 F

167 Holly Barr Lifford Strabane AC 478 27:49 27:53 F

168 Simon Barr Lifford Strabane AC 479 27:49 27:53 M

169 Brendan McShane 705 27:46 27:57 M

170 Kate Meehan Foyle Valley AC 639 27:53 28:00 F

171 Diane McGarrigle Finn Valley Fit for Life 417 28:13 28:19 F

172 Cabrini Pyne Lifford Strabane AC 687 28:48 28:50 F

173 Edel Neely Finn Valley Fit for Life 416 28:46 28:51 F

174 Orla McElwee Melvin WJR 469 28:46 28:57 F

175 Mary O Hagan Melvin WJR 423 28:47 28:58 F

176 Jolene Clift 486 29:00 29:00 F

177 Michelle Donaghy 419 28:58 29:10 F

178 Margaret Coyle Run For Fun 421 29:06 29:13 F

179 Orla Callaghan 667 29:03 29:13 F

180 Louise Callaghan 472 29:24 29:35 F

181 Lauren Moore Melvin WJR 427 29:40 29:50 F

182 Lorraine Moore McLaughlin Melvin WJR 426 29:39 29:50 F

183 Marjan Bangert Raphoe Road Runners 418 30:22 30:32 F

184 Edel Walker Run For Fun 671 30:59 31:07 F



Place Name Club Bib No Chip Time Gun Time Gender

185 Linda McDaid 659 31:35 31:49 F

186 Sadbh Callaghan 621 32:13 32:23 F

187 Niamh Houston 460 32:28 32:38 F

188 Paul Houston 459 32:28 32:38 M

189 Maureen McCaffrey 605 32:49 33:00 F

190 Marty Gallagher 464 32:54 33:00 M

191 Colum Hassan Melvin WJR 445 32:52 33:02 M

192 Patrick Sweeney Lifford Strabane AC 694 33:12 33:19 M

193 Emma Dillon DQ Fitness 631 33:17 33:29 F

194 Rachel Scarpello DQ Fitness 483 33:16 33:29 F

195 Cathy Fleming 404 35:41 35:53 F

196 Lucy Pyne Lifford Strabane AC 688 36:08 36:11 F

197 Brendan Logue 635 36:02 36:14 M

198 Neil Meehan Lifford Strabane AC 682 37:26 37:34 M

199 Richie Kelly 412 45:42 45:51 M

200 Louise Kane 697 F

201 Caroline Lubberhuizen Finn Valley AC 604 F

202 Angela Mitchell 696 F

203 Alice Lynch 643