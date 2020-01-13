Donegal school involved in basketball play-offs that are due to start today

A Donegal secondary school's boys basketball team will compete in the All Ireland play-offs that get underway today in Monaghan.

Bundoran's Magh Ene College Boys' Basketball team have had a great year already and all involved are looking forward to the play-offs.

The U19 & U16 Boys and Girls competitions have now reached All Ireland Schools League Playoffs.

The top teams from 18 regions across the country have emerged to represent their schools and their region on the national stage over the coming days and weeks.

Competitions will be run across A, B and C grades as teams aim to progress to the latter stages of the competition with the ultimate goal of reaching All Ireland Schools League Finals week which will take place over three days in the National Basketball Arena from Monday, February 24 to Thursday, February 27.