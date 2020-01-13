Donegal school involved in basketball play-offs that are due to start today

Contact
The Magh Ene senior boys team
A Donegal secondary school's boys basketball team will compete in the All Ireland play-offs that get underway today in Monaghan.
Bundoran's Magh Ene College Boys' Basketball team have had a great year already and all involved are looking forward to the play-offs.
The U19 & U16 Boys and Girls competitions have now reached All Ireland Schools League Playoffs.
The top teams from 18 regions across the country have emerged to represent their schools and their region on the national stage over the coming days and weeks.
Competitions will be run across A, B and C grades as teams aim to progress to the latter stages of the competition with the ultimate goal of reaching All Ireland Schools League Finals week which will take place over three days in the National Basketball Arena from Monday, February 24 to Thursday, February 27.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.