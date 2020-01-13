Top GAA honour bestowed on Moville stalwart

Moville GAA stalwart Con O'Donnell has been awarded with the prestigious GAA President's Award for his services to culture.

It is an acknowledgement of his outstanding commitment and long service across the club and county network of the organisation.

The Gweedore native was instrumental in establishing the Moville club in 1970, and since that time his passion for Scór, football, music, language and culture has made an indelible mark on the Inishowen club.

With Gaelic as his native tongue, he promoted Irish language long before it became widely popular, and as culture officer he was the driving force behind the club's recent silver medal award from the Joe McDonough Foundation.

Mr O'Donnell will receive his award at Croke Park on February 14, with the ceremony set to be broadcast live on TG4.