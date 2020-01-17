Saturday night basketball a big hit in Donegal town

Donegal Town Basketball Club (DTBC) Senior Men had an emphatic win against the Kings in a packed out Abbey VS Gym on Saturday night last.

The crowd was electric and helped the men to victory against the defending champions of the Longford; Leitrim; Roscommon (LLR) League.

DTBC started the game strongly thanks to Dillon Muldoon who was on fire scoring 13 of his 30 point total in the first quarter and also finding Dylan Kennedy cutting inside and finishing strongly at the rim on two occasions.

Donegal’s defence in the first half was tremendous and was the key factor in creating a big lead.

Strong rebounding and quick steals led to a number of deep 3 point scores from DTBC through Paul McHugh, Dillon Muldoon and Darragh Griffin. Donegal finished the half 49-23 points up after a fadeaway buzzer-beater from the agile Matthew Oates.

Castlerea came back strong in the 3rd quarter demonstrating that they are a top quality side with Joe Henry and T. Callaghan getting a number of tough scores.

Coming into the fourth the game became a lot closer but Donegal’s passing and movement kept the game out of reach for the Kings.

Jason Duignan, MVP on the night, was outstanding on defence fighting for every rebound and was dangerous all night in the post, causing major disruption to the opposition defence and scoring with ease.

McHugh, Kennedy were worked really hard on defence and the younger players such as Diarmuid O’Donnell and Dylan Curran contributed off the bench to the victory. This win keeps DTBC at top of the LLR League table with 8 wins and only one loss.



Great support

Thanks to all the supporters that came out and created a great atmosphere. Basketball on Saturday nights in Donegal town is becoming increasingly popular as the season goes on, due to the good quality games and the fun atmosphere for young and older alike.

Thanks are extended to the team sponsors Doms Pier 1 for the continued support.

The Senior Men Squad wore their stylish new kit sponsored by the Breslin family for the first time in this game



DTBC Scorers: Dillon Muldoon 30, Jason Duignan 19, Paul McHugh 13, Dylan Kennedy 5, Darragh Griffin 5, Matthew Oates 4, Dylan Curran 2, Diarmuid O’Donnell, Creegan Alcock, Eoghan Corley.