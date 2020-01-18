Donegal U-20 mentor Sylvester Maguire happy with way his side responded in second half

Donegal U-20 mentor Sylester Maguire was pleased with the way the side responded when they were in trouble against Mayo in Ballyhaunis on Saturday.

Donegal trailed by 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time and then when 1-7 to 0-2 down early in the second half, but fought back to be ahead by two going into added time, only for Mayo to hit two late points and force a draw.

Speaking after the game, Maguire was very happy with the way the side responded after a very poor first half.

"Our substitutes did very well and if we could replicate the second half over a full hour, we would be a match for any team," said Maguire.

"Our goals were very well worked scores. (Ronan) Frain's goal was a great team goal, the ball being worked the whole length of the field and he finished off very well.

"(Ryan) Brogan's goal came from broken ball from McGettigan," said Maguire, who felt that Luke Gavigan, Peter McEniff and Rory O'Donnell were standout performers while Cormac Finn put in a great hour, working very hard at centre-forward.

"The one thing we can't continue to give teams big leads. Eventually that will catch up with you.

"If Donegal could play with the gay abandon, speed and spirit they showed in the second half, they would not fear anybody.

"The boys are putting a huge effort in. Going Monday, Wednesday Friday, Saturday; training hard, very honest," said Maguire, who feels that the absence of Oisin Gallen and Conor O'Donnell is huge.

However, he says the arrival of Rory O'Donnell into the panel gives them a big man in the middle of the field is a help. "He has great hands and gives us a great option."

Donegal were missing Aaron Gillooley and Ethan Harkin in Ballyhaunis due to Sigerson commitments with Letterkenny IT. Ronan McGeehin started in goal because Daithi Roberts picked up a minor injury at training.