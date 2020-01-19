Eircode issued to assist fans getting to Finn Harps' first pre-season game

Contact
It's the first pre-season game for both clubs
Finn Harps will kick-off their pre-season campaign with their first friendly match against Galway United on Tuesday.
The game has now been re-fixed to take place at Ballisodare United's ground, about 8 km south of Sligo Town. Originally the game had been penned in for MacSharry Park in Sligo.
Ballisodare United have a fine, neat ground with floodlighting and the game on the astro-turf pitch will have a 7.45 pm start. To assist fans going to the game the club has published its eircode for the venue, F91 YK76. Admission is free.
Both clubs will use the occasion to introduce some of their new signings.
First Division Galway United signed two out of contract Harps players during the close season, namely Mikey Place and Joshua Smith.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Matty Harkin of Letterkenny Rovers takes control during Sunday's Knockalla Caravans Cup tie PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.