Eircode issued to assist fans getting to Finn Harps' first pre-season game

Finn Harps will kick-off their pre-season campaign with their first friendly match against Galway United on Tuesday.

The game has now been re-fixed to take place at Ballisodare United's ground, about 8 km south of Sligo Town. Originally the game had been penned in for MacSharry Park in Sligo.

Ballisodare United have a fine, neat ground with floodlighting and the game on the astro-turf pitch will have a 7.45 pm start. To assist fans going to the game the club has published its eircode for the venue, F91 YK76. Admission is free.

Both clubs will use the occasion to introduce some of their new signings.

First Division Galway United signed two out of contract Harps players during the close season, namely Mikey Place and Joshua Smith.