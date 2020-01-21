Disappointment for Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon U-16 boys in All-Ireland final

There was no joy for Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon as they came up against a very good opponent in the Schools All-Ireland B U-16 Cup final at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght today.

The final score was Castletroy 79, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon 37.

Castletroy College from Limerick were a much bigger side physically and they dominated the game from start to finish. They had a real star in Ruairi Cronin, who accounted for half of the Castletroy scores with 46 pts. He had been the star of their campaign accumulating massive individual scores of 27, 39, 49, 40.

Despite the best efforts of Cian Dolan, who kept plugging away for the Ballyshannon boys, Castletroy were always in control. The Limerick boys led by 23-4 at the end of the first quarter.

The deficit kept increasing as Castletroy led by 42-8 at the half-time break.

To their credit the Ballyshannon boys were much better in the third and fourth quarters. Dara Dolan had some great free throws in the third quarter but by the end of the third quarter Castletroy still led by 66-15, but in a great final quarter Dara Dolan led a great recovery for Coláiste Cholmcille. Indeed, Ballyshannon won the final quarter 22-13.

Dolan hit six baskets in that final quarter and Shane Delahunty (2), Ryan Keenaghan and Drew Ryan also chipped in with baskets.

On their way to the final Coláiste Cholmcille defeated Gortnor Abbey of Crossmolina and St Mary's, Belfast.