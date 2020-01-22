National Basketball title for Donegal school after superb display in final

St Eunans College U19 basketball team won the All-Ireland U19B Schools Cup final at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin today.

They turned on the style to beat Waterpark College from Waterford by 78-52.

St Eunans got off to a great start with eight points on the board before the Munster school registered their first score. At the end of quarter one, the Letterkenny side led by 18-10.

At the start of the second quarter Waterford had a good spell and the sides were level at 22 points each, but St. Eunans responded well and were in front by 38-26 at half time.

A great score from Luke Cassidy pushed them into an 18-point lead at 49-31 and with some great passes from Max Ledley, they looked on track for victory.

However, Waterpark ended the third quarter on a better note and trailed by 60-44.

The Letterkenny school have had an impressive cup campaign and defeated Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, St. Mary's CBS, Belfast, St Aidan's CBS, Dublin and OLSPK, Belfast along the way.

St Eunans squad: Luke Cassidy, Thomas Reynolds, Raumel Soler, Max Leadley, Killian Gribben, James O'Donnell, Daire Maguire, Sean McDaid, Gareth Neely, Conor McGarvey, Conor Logan, Jim McLaughlin, Dave Nwankawu. Injured panel members Darragh Scott and Sean Marsh.

St Eunans side are managed by Monica Gribben and coach is LYIT scholar Manny Payton.

You can watch the full game here: HERE