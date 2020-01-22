Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

National Basketball title for Donegal school after superb display in final

Impressive St. Eunan's win U19B Boys Cup Final in Dublin

National Basketball title for Donegal school after superb display in final

St. Eunans

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

St Eunans College U19 basketball team won the All-Ireland U19B Schools Cup final at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin today.

They turned on the style to beat Waterpark College from Waterford by 78-52.

St Eunans got off to a great start with eight points on the board before the Munster school registered their first score. At the end of quarter one, the Letterkenny side led by 18-10.

At the start of the second quarter Waterford had a good spell and the sides were level at 22 points each, but St. Eunans responded well and were in front by 38-26 at half time.

A great score from Luke Cassidy pushed them into an 18-point lead at 49-31 and with some great passes from Max Ledley, they looked on track for victory.

However, Waterpark ended the third quarter on a better note and trailed by 60-44.

The Letterkenny school have had an impressive cup campaign and defeated Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, St. Mary's CBS, Belfast, St Aidan's CBS, Dublin and OLSPK, Belfast along the way. 

St Eunans squad: Luke Cassidy, Thomas Reynolds, Raumel Soler, Max Leadley, Killian Gribben, James O'Donnell, Daire Maguire, Sean McDaid, Gareth Neely, Conor McGarvey, Conor Logan, Jim McLaughlin, Dave Nwankawu. Injured panel members Darragh Scott and Sean Marsh.

St Eunans side are managed by Monica Gribben and coach is LYIT scholar Manny Payton.

You can watch the full game here: HERE

Killian Gribben got the MVP

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie