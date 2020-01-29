Contact

Strong Donegal interest in rally events to take off in former military aircraft complex

In excess of 120 competitors have entered

Donegal's Aaron McLaughlin a Fiesta R5. Photo: E. P. Photography EJ

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

There will be a strong Donegal presence at the Shackleton Complex in Ballykelly (just off the Derry to Limavady road)  for the fourth round of the 2019/20 RSA NI Winter Championship this Saturday, the 1st of February. 

Many local North West’ competitors will be taking part in both the Rally Car and Race Buggy events and the ‘Donegal locals’ in this event will include Aaron McLaughlin (Fiesta R5) Kevin Wilson (Mitsubishi EVO), Carndonagh, Mac and Ben Walsh (Speedcar Race Buggy), Letterkenny, and Gary Lockhart (Escort) Ramelton.

The event will be action packed as drivers will complete 6/7 timed runs over the exciting and challenging roads and lanes within the 620-acre former military airport complex.

Over 120 competitors have entered from all over the country in the twelve different classes, including flame spitting turbo charged R5 Fiesta’s, Subaru Impreza’s and Mitsubishi EVO’s, some beautifully prepared and incredibly fast Ford Escorts and Toyotas.

There will also be Honda Civics, Peugeot 106’s and 205’s, Renault Clio’s, Opel Astra’s and Corsa’s in the front wheel drive classes. Also included will be 30 or more phenomenally fast and exciting motorbike engined race buggies competing for the fastest time of the day.

It will be the seventh round of the all-Ireland ‘e-driv Pro Mini Cup’ together with the fourth rounds of the new RSA ‘MX5 Challenge’ and the annual Ryan Bradley Memorial Micra Challenge..

The Entry List for this event together with full details of future events, information and pictures can be found at the RSA website HERE

‘Start your engines’ can be heard at 10.15am with an adult entry fee of only £10 and deals available for children and families while senior citizens will have free entry.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

1441986986367
1441987064261

