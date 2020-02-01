Donegal boxer wins another national title as she is roared on by Jason Quigley

Contact
Leah Gallen (in green) with Jason Quigley after her great win
Raphoe Boxing Club's Leah Gallen won another national title at the Women's Senior Boxing Championships at the National Stadium in Dublin on Friday night as she bet Shelby Myers on a split decision in her 69kg bout.
Gallen, a two-time European medallist, was congratulated by her fellow Donegal boxer and World title contender Jason Quigley afterwards.
In the women's 48kg decider Breda Quilligan (Rathkeale) beat Codie Lafferty of Raphoe 5-0 while in the under-18 boys
49kg final Dylan Eagleson (St Pauls Antrim) beat Paddy McShane (Letterkenny) 5-0.
