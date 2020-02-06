Donegal footballers to feature for Ireland U17 women in double friendly

Contact
Sion Swifts teammates Erin Fildara and Kerry Brown have been named in the U17 squad along with Donegal native Della Doherty.
Three Donegal footballers have been named in the Republic of Ireland Women's U17s squad that will play a double header friendly against Iceland next week.
Sion Swifts pair Kerry Brown and Erin Fildara will be joined by Peamount United's Della Doherty, who originally hails from Redcastle.
The matches are preparation for the UEFA European Championship Elite Round Qualifiers in March.
Manager James Scott will bring his squad to Waterford for the games on Friday February 14 and Sunday February 16.
The Donegal trio scored 10 of the 21 goals scored in Ireland's qualifying round victories over Albania, Lithuania, and Greece in September last year.
The next task is to find a way past Denmark, Serbia, and Austria if Ireland are to advance to the finals in Sweden.
