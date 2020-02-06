Donegal GAA club raises staggering sum from charity spinathon

An Inishowen GAA club has raised a massive €17,000 in aid of three of its members whose families are dealing with serious illness.

The proceeds are the result of a 24 hour charity spinathon hosted by Malin GAA club at the weekend.

The people of the Malin parish and beyond came out in force to do their bit for the Niall Gallagher Family Fund, Lorraine Miller Family Fund and the Ronald McDonald House charity on behalf of Danai Ward’s family.

More than a dozen bikes were constantly on the go at the club gym as participants pedalled in 30 minute blocks in a spirited show of support for the three families.

A post on Malin's Facebook page said: "We have gathered up all donations and are proud to announce that a staggering €17,000 has been raised and will be divided out accordingly, amongst the three parties.

"What a sum and what a bunch we have up this part of the country!"