Major coup for Finn Harps - Donegal club signs one of country's most talented midfielders

New signing

Barry McNamee pictured with Harps secretary Kathy Taaffe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Finn Harps have signed midfielder Barry McNamee for the 2020 season.

He joins the club from rivals Derry City having captained the Candystripes last season. 

McNamee has been courted by clubs up and down the island since the end of the 2019 season but has penned a deal with Harps in time for the final week of preseason.

The Ramelton man brings a wealth of experience with him to Ballybofey, boasting over 200 league experiences. He is also the brother of fan favourite Tony McNamee.

After signing this afternoon, McNamee spoke of his admiration for Ollie Horgan and Paul Hegarty and the role it played in his decision.

He said: “I suppose in many ways its been a long time coming. There were a few teams in the North that I was close with but in the end I went with my gut. I’ve known Paul for a long time and I know about the work Ollie puts in, and they’ll leave no stone unturned in helping us push on.”

Ollie Horgan told club media; “Listen this is a big signing for the club and hopefully Barry can come in and help us kick on to where we want to be. He has plenty of experience and knows what it takes to start moving up the table.”

Harps open their league account at home to Sligo on February 14.

Photo courtesy of Clare McCahill.

