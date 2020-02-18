Historic day looms for Donegal GAA club

Contact
RARING TO GO: The Burt senior ladies.
History will be made at Hibernian Park in Burt this Sunday as the club's first senior ladies side takes to the field for the first ever time.
The newly-formed squad will host Inishowen neighbours Malin in a friendly ahead of the start of their league campaign next month.
It's a momentous occasion for Malin, too, who are also entering a senior ladies team into competition this season after an absence of six years.
Burt coach Catriona Sweeney says excitement is mounting at the club as the big day draws ever closer.
She told Donegal Live: "There has been a huge increase in female participation in Gaelic football within the club so we thought this was the perfect year to take the plunge.
"Training has been going great and everyone is raring to go. To see our first ever senior ladies team lining out at Hibernian Park on Sunday will be a very special moment."
