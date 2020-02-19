DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

Naomh Conaill

The club held a very successful Presentation Dinner Dance in the Highlands Hotel last Saturday night and the highlight of the night was the presentation of medals to our victorious senior team. Award winners on the night were Reserve Player of the Year Odhran Doherty, Most Improved Player Charles Mc Guinness, Young Player of the Year Jeaic Mc Kelvey, Senior Player of the Year Ciaran Thompson. Our special guests on the night were Barney McGill from the Hartcourt Hotel and Ed Byrne Co Board.

There was no winner of last weeks lotto. Two prizes of €50 went to David Kelch, The Wood, Glenties and Conor McDevitt, Cummerick, Cloghan. The jackpot now stands at €4,900

Naomh Conaill GAA Club was founded in the year 1921 and we are less than a year away from celebrating the historical achievement in our reaching our Centenary Year.

The Naomh Conaill club has played an integral role within the parish of Iniskeel and will continue to do so for many years to come. A centenary committee has been set up with the purpose of overseeing and putting in place plans to celebrate this great achievement of the club and the people of this wonderful parish.

The committees work has been ongoing and we are reaching out to the public for your support whether your young or old, living at home or abroad to help compile a historical record of the club or memories that you may have in relation to the Naomh Conaill GAA Club.

These items can come in many forms and if you have any of the following list Photographs, Videos, Paper Cuttings, Medals/Trophies, Old Playing Gear or Memories etc we would be very much appreciated.

If you would kindly share them with the centenary committee. We will insure that they are documented and kept safe and secure and returned to the rightful owner after the celebrations.

The Centenary Committee has set up a dedicated email address naomhconaill1921@hotmail.com for any queries or help that people maybe willing or able to help with.

Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €500. Sequence drawn was 4-6-3-5-7-1-2. €50 winner was Mandy McLaughlin, Shantla, Sellers prize went to Tara McLaughlin. Next weeks jackpot stands at €500

Congratulations to Moville clubman Con O'Donnell who received his 2020 Presidents Award for services to GAA at a ceremony in Croke Park at the weekend.

Urris

Club Iorras 50/50 Draw: Club Iorras 50/50 winners for February: €1,000- Brian Kelly, Boston. €500- Don and Mick McGonigle, Ballyliffin. €100 by 5: Mary McClenaghan, Culdaff. Brendan Donaghey, Magheramore. Paul Friel, Boston. Mary and Martin Duffy Urrismana. Danny and Dolores Kelly, Tullagh.

Club Lotto: Last week's Lotto results: Numbers drawn: 4, 11, 16 and 19. As no winner, Jackpot will be €1,720 on Thursday night. €15 winners: Sean Óg Doherty, Annaugh. Denise Kearney, Leenan Keil. Geraldine Devlin, Tullagh. Breege Gill, Gortaran. Danny Grant (N), Annaugh.

Scór County final: Good Luck to our musicians; Kieran Kelly, Patsy Toland, Shaun McDaid, Fiona McFeeley and Evelyn McGonigle who represent the club in the County final of Scór Sinsir in the Balor Theatre, Ballybofey on Friday night.

Good Luck: Clg Urris wish Good Luck to all the Clonmany Tug-of-War teams taking part in the World Championship's in Letterkemmy this weekend.

St Mary's, Convoy

Lotto results 11/02/20 - CE, DL, MN, TY - 16 people matched 2. The 5 winners drawn were John McMullan, Donna Slevin, Mairead McElchar, Frankie Lynch, Greta Gillen all from Convoy. Next weeks jackpot is €6,250.

Last week of National draw ticket sales please support

Training has resumed for most teams.

Anyone who wants notes included contact PRO Mairead.

St Nauls

Academy: The Community Centre is not available on Saturday so we will hold the academy on the all weather pitch,weather permitting. The club will contact pa rents in the event of any changes.

Scór: Congratulations to all the clubs who participated in Scor on Saturday evening in Drimarone Bluestack Centre. Thank to all our competitors and many congratulations to our Ballad group who now proceed to the county final on Friday night in the Balor Theatre, Ballybofey.

Slotto: Results 8th February, Numbers drawn were 7,2,5,3,4,6,1. We had no winner but consolation prize of €80 to Liam McDyer, Frosses. Jackpot this week is €2120..

Club membership is available on Club Force. The link is available on our Facebook page.

The monthly club meeting takes place on Monday night in the Clubrooms at 9 pm.

Operation Transformation: Our very successful walk continues on Monday and Thursday evening At 7 pm.

Killybegs

RIP Paul Murrin: It is with great sadness that we learned of the untimely passing of Paul 'Feet' Murrin. Paul was a playing member of both of the CLG Na Cealla Beaga senior teams that last lifted the Dr. Maguire Cup back in 1995 and 96.

As a club and community we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Murrin and McCallig families at this very sad time, especially to his wife Caroline, sons Paul and Darragh and daughter Kim.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Ireland Light's up: Final night, Thursday the 20th February 6:00pm at the training field

Membership for 2020 is now being taken online.

Kilotto numbers 7, 17, 18, 29. No winner. Next week Jackpot €2650.00. 2 match 3 each winning €240.00 each. Gary & Linda Boyle, Fusion Bistro; Pat Dorrian, Carricknamohill

Bingo Monday 24th February 9:00pm Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €6550.00 on 45 numbers.

An Clochan Liath

Lotto results 16/02/2020. Winning numbers 5,20,23,24. No winner, next week's jackpot €4800. 5 x €20 winners - Brid O Donnell, Kerrytown; Michelle Haughey, Meenmore; Aidan McCole, Quay Road; Shaun Amrien, Maghery; Kevin Boyle, Bunaman

Bingo winners 16/02/2020: €150 Brid O Donnell, Kerrytown; €100 Marian Carron, Crickamore; €100 Patricia White, Maghery; €100 Noel McLaughlin, Caravan Road; €100 Rosha Byrne, Annagry.

Scor Sinsir: Our Scor Sinsir season sprung into life on Saturday 8th February at the Co Semi Finals, hosted by the Urris Club in Clonmany Hall. We took part in 4 sections with Sharon Sweeney competing in Solo Singing, our novelty act took part in the Stage presentation, Noreen McGarvey took to the stage in the Recitation section and we had a team of Eugene and Noreen McGarvey, Adrian Alcorn and Fionnula Coyle who entered the Quiz section. Out of the 4 entries, we won the Stage Presentation section with our Novelty Act called "Oh no, not Bingo again" and Noreen McGarvey came home in 1st place with her recital "She`ll be coming round the mountain"

No such luck for Sharon who competed well and was unfortunate not to make it to the Co Finals.

With two acts through to the Co Final which takes place in The Balor Theatre, Ballybofey this Friday night 21st, it is hoped that a good crowd would travel to the event to support our club acts. A bus will leave Burtonport Community Centre on Friday night at 5.45pm and will pick up in Dungloe at 6pm. If anyone wants to travel on the bus, please contact Eugene McGarvey on 083 1453554 for further information.We wish both acts all the best for the Finals and lets hope we bring home the first silverware of the season!

Match for Mark: The Mark Doogan memorial match took place last Saturday 15th between Dungloe and Aghyaran, Co Tyrone. Due to the bad weather, the pitch at Rosses Park became unplayable early Saturday afternoon but thanks to our near neighbours Naomh Muire, the match was switched to The Banks and an enjoyable game was played out in front of a big crowd with Dungloe coming out on top with a bit to spare at the end. After the game, both teams and spectators returned to Dungloe GAA club house for hot food, tea and sandwiches followed by the presenting of the Mark Doogan Memorial Trophy to Shaun Wallace, Dungloe team captain. This was followed by a presentation of a memorial to Marks parents on behalf of the senior Dungloe players.

A special word for Tyrone Co Footballer, Ronan McNamee for travelling down to play on his weekend off from County team duty and also to Naomh Muire for the use of their facilities.

Senior Hurling in Dungloe: History will be made this year as the club will enter the ranks of Adult Hurling in Donegal as we look forward to competing in the Donegal Junior Hurling League for 2020. This is a culmination of a lot of years of hard work at underage level by the hurling coaches in our club and we take this opportunity of wishing the players and coaches all the best for the competition. We are now competing in Adult competitions in mens football, ladies football and hurling and this bodes very well for the future of our club. There are not too many more clubs in the county that can point to this level of participation and its all the more remarkable when its taking place in West Donegal!

Annual Presentation Night: Our annual presentation night takes place on Saturday 7th March in the Waterfront Hotel Dungloe. Manus Boyle is our Guest of Honour and together with the club award presentations, we will also have our new pitch fund raising development draw taking place. Music by the ever popular "Mutley Crew" and tickets are now on sale from Dungloe Post Office, priced at €30. Please buy your ticket early to avoid disappointment as there is sure to be a great night in store!

Well done Lara: Congratulations to Lara O Donnell, Dungloe who is part of "Evergreen" - a 3 piece band from the Rosses that took part in the Voice UK and have made it through to the final 40 in the competition so far which is an amazing achievement. Lara represented Dungloe GAA club a few years ago in Scor na nOg and it comes as no surprise that she is hitting the big time! We are all very proud of Lara and we wish her and the other two girls well going forward in the competition.

Four Masters

Club Registration: Members are encouraged to register and pay their 2020 membership for themselves and / or their children using the Clubforce app on their mobile phone or via the Clubforce webpage on your PC or other mobile

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €1,200 in Week 32 of the 2019/2020 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday February 17th. The €50 winners in the Lucky Dip were Jose & Lara Britton c/o Brittons Pharmacy , Old Golf Course Rd and Ann Timoney, The Heeneys.

The numbers drawn were 2, 9, 12 and 18. Jackpot €1,300 on Monday 24/02/20

Scór: Buíochas do na daoine a ghlac páirt í Scór oíche Dé Sathairn í Drimarone. Joanne McGlynn in the solo singing competition and Peader, Cathal, Joanne and Gerry in the quiz.

County U20 Football: Good luck to our club players Richard O'Rourke and Jamie Crawford who are part of the Donegal U20 squad that play Monaghan this Saturday in Ballybofey. 1pm throw in.

Ladies Board: The Ladies Board are delighted to be entering an U14 girls team into the Feile this year. We wish the players and coaches the best of luck in the competition.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 13/02. There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 4, 6, 11, 13, 16. The 3 x €50 winners were Gary Hegarty, Bundoran; Rachael Connell, Mullingar, Co Westmeath; Dympna Rice, Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh. Next week's jackpot will be €4800.

Ladies: Training continues at the normal times for all Girls teams.

Good luck: Best of luck to senior players Matthew Duffy Oisin Walsh Jamie Brennan and Paul Brennan and their respective Donegal Squads in th their matches in Ballybofey and Dublin next Saturday.

Letterkenny Gaels

Congratulations to our Scór Sinsir Novelty act who made it through to the County finals this weekend in Ballybofey after a great semifinal performance in Drimarone last weekend. On the night the club were also represented in Ballad singing, recitation and quiz.

We are currently taking bookings for Pitch-side advertising at Páirc na nGael. If your business would like to avail of one of the signs, please contact John on (087) 776 8889 or PM this page for more information.

Tickets are still on sale for the GAA National Club Draw 2020. The proceeds of all ticket sales stay with the club.

The underage footballers held their presentation night in a packed Clubroom on Sunday past. Our senior and reserve football captains, Conor Mc Brearty and Nicky McGarrigle were on hand to make the presentations to the young future stars of Páirc na nGael. Underage training will recommence after Easter.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €3500. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5,000. The winning Numbers were 8, 12, 13, 21 & 22. The €25 winners were Trisha Griffith, Ronan and Eoghan Gallagher-Walls and The Morrow Family and the on-line winners were Eamon McNulty and Darragh Brogan. The next draw will take place in The 7 Arches Bar on Feb 24th.

Sincere thanks to Brigeen McGarrigle (Solo singing) and Michael Gallagher (recitation) who took part in the County Semi- Final of Scor in Drimarone last Sunday.

There is a position available in Pairc Naomh Brid for a person on job-seekers allowance who has been out of work for a year. Job entails light work, 19 hrs a week. Contact Martin O’Malley on 0876166759.

St. Michaels

Dinner Dance: St. Michael’s GAA Club will hold their annual Dinner Dance in the Shandon Hotel on Saturday the 29th February at 7.30pm and as well as the usual Club Awards we will also induct another two Club stalwarts into the St. Michael’s Hall of Fame. This year’s recipients will be Liam Ferry and Patsy McGee. This is a much-deserved honour for Liam Ferry whose involvement with St. Michael’s spans over 6 decades from his early playing days, to his involvement at managerial level and he presently serves on the Clubs Executive Board.

Patsy McGee will join Liam as our second Hall of Fame Inductee this year and is a very worthy recipient. Patsy can boast of over six decades involved in St. Michael’s from his playing days, as a Team Manager, to his present duties of Score Keeper and member of the Lotto Committee where he attends the Clubs Lotto draw every Sunday night.

Our third person to be honoured this year is Edward Boyle who is to receive the Clubs Appreciation Award for his continued support for the club.

There will be music on the night and tickets for the dance priced €25 can be ordered from Club Secretary Ann Marie Kelly only at 0879454107 by text or phone call before Tuesday 25th February, everyone is welcome to come along for what is always a very enjoyable night.

Membership: Reminder that registration for all members must be completed before 31st March.

Operation Transformation: Again, last week we had over 100 people walk under the floodlights in Creeslough Pitch over the 2 nights. The lights will be on again on Tuesday and Thursday night at 7pm in Creeslough. Let's see you all there!

Training for U-6s, U-8s and U-10s begins this Sunday

Aodh Ruadh

Coaching workshop: We will be hosting an outdoor coaching workshop with Joe McBrearty in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Saturday 7th March from 10am to 12pm. All club coaches at all levels, from under 6 and up, are invited to attend in what should be an enjoyable and informative workshop.

Club registration: We ask all club members to submit their registration form and fee at their earliest convenience. To facilitate registration we have an online option on Klubfunder.com available. Click on the link or search for 'Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon' on the Klubfunder.com site. Membership can also be paid to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers.

A meeting with the Officers of the Park / Development Committee has been scheduled for 8pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh on Tuesday 25th February to arrange outdoor training slots for the 2020 season. All team managers from all codes should attend. Please bring changing rooms keys as some key exchange will be necessary.

National League fixtures in Ballyshannon: We are preparing a full match programme for the Donegal v Monaghan NFL Division 1 game which will be preceded by the Ladies NFL Division 1 game between Donegal and Cork on March 1st. Club members are asked to assist with sourcing advertisements for the programme and to link in with Tom Daly, Michael Daly, Conal Gallagher and David McLoone.

All those available to assist with the arrangements on March 1st should come to Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 8.30pm on Tuesday 25th February for a short meeting.

Educate yourself about drugs and alcohol: Aodh Ruadh are running a drug and alcohol education and prevention programme in partnership with Foróige for 13-16 year olds. Cara Currid, Foróige's drug and alcohol education and prevention youth worker funded by the Drug Task Force, will facilitate a six to eight week programme beginning this Thursday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh for an hour to a hour and a half each Thursday. Any questions can be directed to Philip McLoone 086-4053008.

Basic Life Support course: The club are looking at running a Basic Life Support (BLS) course. As part of the chain of survival in a cardiac arrest you will learn, recognition of cardiac arrest, CPR and defibrillation. We will need a minimum of 16 participants. There will be a minimal charge between €15 to €20. If interested please send a text to Chris Kelly on 086-8813553. We are also hoping to organise a BLS course for underage members.

Mobile phone quiz night: A date for your diary. Ballyshannon’s first ever Mobile Phone Quiz Night in Dicey Reilly's, Friday, 28th February, 9pm

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,400. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 4, 10, 12, 14 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Margaret McCauley, Marie Blake, Irvine Kerrigan, Mike Lynch, and Celine McGrath. Next draw is in Dorrian's Hotel with a jackpot of €1,300 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior footballers.

Robert Emmetts

Lotto numbers 9-15-20-22, No Lotto jackpot winners and no match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is a massive €5000. Thanks to all for supporting the lotto. Bingo as usual this Friday 21st of February at 9.00pm with a snowball of €1980.

Membership Night: We will be having our membership night on the 20th of February from 7pm to 8pm, Adult Membership is €35,

Scór Sinsear: Huge congratulations to our Ballad group and quiz team who have qualified for the county final after great performances in the semi final last night in Drimarone. Unfortunately our solo singing and novelty act just missed out but produced fantastic performances on the night. The county final is this Friday night the 21st of February in the Balor Theatre, Ballybofey at 7.30pm.

Training continues for under 12’s in the CPI on Wednesday 19th of February at 5.40pm.

Date for your diary: On Sunday 29th of March from 5pm to 7pm we will be hosting a cabaret evening with Music, Song and dance in Doneyloop Hall.

Gaoth Dobhair

Comhghairdeas le Dan Mac Giolla Bhríde, Mín an Iolair a bhain €530.00 ar an tarraingt 50/50. Míle buíochas do gach duine a thug tacaíocht.

Beidh ceardlann ar Player Burn Out, Nutrition and Hydration le Ryan Mellon ó Comhairle Uladh sa chlubtheach, Dé Céadaoin 26ú Feabhra ón 7.30 go 8.30i.n. Tá fáilte roimh imreoirí agus tuismitheoirí ó na foirne Faoi 10 suas go dtí Faoi 18.

Beidh traenáil ag tosnú do na cailíní Faoi 10 ar an Aoine 28ú Feabhra ó 6.15 go 7.15i.n sa chlubtheach. Bíodh buidéal uisce, bróga reatha agus €2 libh.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto CLG Na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 7 10 25 agus 27 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag: Brian Mc Crea, Joe Ó hOireachtaigh as Fánaid agus Hugo Ó Dúgáin as an Mhachaire Bhig. Fuair siad €50 an duine. B’í Kit Nic Laifeartaigh an Baile Úr a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt ar an 24ú Feabhra in Óstán an Downings Bay agus €7,600 atá sa phota óir.

Training for Under-10s, boys born 2010/2011 continues on Wednesday evenings from 6.30pm to 7.40pm.

Training for U-6s (boys and girls) from 5pm to 6pm on Tuesday evenings and for U-8s ( boys and girls) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Wed. evenings.

Cuirfear tús le Sraith na Mionúir ar an 1 Márta agus an tSraith Faoi-14 an tseachtain ina dhiaidh sin.

Imreoidh na Dúnaibh i ngrád na Sinsir de Chomórtas Peile na Gaeltachta i mbliana agus beidh a gcéad chluiche in éadan Chill Chartha sa chéad bhabhta ar an 1 Márta. Beidh na Dúnaibh sa bhaile don chluiche seo.

Beidh Féile na nGael ar siúl i mbliana ón Aoine an 26ú Meitheamh go dtí an Domhnach an 28ú Meitheamh. Seo do fhoirne Faoi-14. Beidh Lorrain Logue ina chomhordaitheoir do na girseachaí agus Seaghán Mac Laifeartaigh ina chomhordaitheoir do na gasúraí.

A manager is still being sought for the Under 10 girls.

Beidh Hughie Mac Laifeartaigh agus Proinsias Ó Cuilinn ag cur ábhar le chéile a bheas mar chuidiú ag bainisteoirí an Ghaeilge a chur chun cinn le linn traenála agus le linn na gcluichí.Beidh siad ag caint leis na bainisteoirí éagsúla ó seo ar aghaidh chun seo a phlé.

The club’s annual dinner dance will take place in the Downings Bay Hotel on Saturday 24th of February. The tickets are €40 each. A large crowd is expected.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Our Senior board presentation night will take place on Saturday February 29th in Ostan Loch Áltan at 8pm. €5 entry per person.

100 Club - Renewal: The 2020 100 Club membership is now due at €240 (which can be paid in instalments and includes your club membership)– deadline for this year is March 2nd.

Club membership for 2020 is now due. Parents of underage players please also ensure your child is registered. You can do this with the manager at training.

Peil Faoi 6 agus Faoi 8 Dé hAoine ar pháirc úr péile {Astro Turf] ag ionad Naomh Fhionnán, ag tosacht ag a 6i.n go dtí 7i.n don fhoireann faoi 6, agus ón 7i.n go dtí 8i.n don fhoireann faoi 8.Ballríocht don bhliain €20 páiste amháin nó €30 do theaglach. Bíodh bróga reatha agus eadaí spóirt ar gach páiste. Iarrtar ar na paistí uilig cosaint béil (mouth guards) agus €2 a bheith leo.

An Fáinne Campaign: Tá Cumann Lúthchleas Gael ag tacú le feachtas nua An Fáinne a chur chun cinn i measc bhaill CLG.Suaitheantas é an Fáinne a chaitheann duine chun a chur in iúl go bhfuil sé sásta Gaeilge a labhairt. Má tá aon duine ag iarraidh Fáinne cur glaoch ar 0863233813.

Club Lotto: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 1,5,6,8,10,17! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Comhghairdeas le Pudgy McGee, Meenlaragh - bhí cuig Uimhir aige agus bhaineann sè an €100! Tá €5,450 sa phota óir anois

Scór: D'éirigh linn fáil fríd in dhá rannóg in Drimarone i Scór Sinsear. Comhghairdeas mór le Conor Ó Gallachóir a fuair fríd san Amhránaíocht Aonair agus Dónall Ó Gallachóir, Padaí Mac Laifeartaigh, Donnchadh Ó Dubhchóin agus Conor Ó Gallachóir sa Tráth na gCeist. Buíochas daofa seo uilig a rinne ionadaíocht don chlub anocht. Beidh babhta ceannais na condae ar siúl in Amharclann an Bhaloir i mBealach Féich ar an Aoine 21ú Feabhra!

Ar mhaith leat Gaeilge a fhoghlaim?: Ar mhaith leat Gaeilge a fhoghlaim, snas a chur ar do chuid Ghaeilge nó go díreach í a chleachtadh i bhfoirm neamhfhoirmiúil i ciorcal comhrá srl agus é uilig a dhéanamh i d'fhóchumann CLG áitiúil. Cur glaoch ar 086 323 3813.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 16/02/2020. Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 22, 24. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Nora Nic Fhionnghaile, Baile Mhicheáil (Le Chéile). Next week’s Jackpot: €1450.

Registration and Membership Forms 2020: The deadline for registration for 2020 is fast approaching. You can register online or membership registration forms for 2020 are available in Dunleavy’s shop Portsalon and Blaney’s shop in Kerrykeel. Please return all forms to the shops by February 28th.

Division One clash for Siobhán: Well done to our club referee, Siobhan Coyle, to took charge of the Mayo Waterford clash in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League. Siobhan was ably assisted by her team of umpires, John Patrick Coyle, Hughie, Annemarie Gibbons and John Cushnan. Well done folks.

Scór Sinsear: Guímid achan rath ar an fhoireann Tráth na gCeist a bheas páirteach sa bhabhta ceannais den chomórtas Scór i mBealach Féich oíche Dé hAoine.

Ireland Lights Up with the GAA: Our weekly walk continues on Thursday 20th February at 6.30pm at Traigh a Locha.

CILL CHARTHA

The club presentation night was held last Saturday in The Blue Haven where a very enjoyable night was had by all many thanks to all who supported the event and who helped out in any ways, special thanks also to our guest of honour Kilcoo captain Aidan Branagan for attending the event. Our seniors beat Claudy 1-10 to 0-10 last Saturday in Ulster League which was played in torrential rain in Derry the rescheduled match against Killyclogher takes place in Towney this Sunday at 11am.

Coláiste na Carragie Sports Book: Coláiste na Carraige is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year and is producing a book about sports in the school to mark the occasion. We'd love to hear from anyone with any memories, funny stories, photographs or memoribilia about sport (sports days, trips away, matches and games of all kinds!) in the school that could be included. If you have something, please contact Pádraig Ó Léime at 074 9738323 padraigoleime@donegalvec.ie or Nicola Doogan at doogann@gmail.com or Yvonne Cunningham at yvonne.cunningham@gmail.com

Underage: To date both Under 10 and Minor manager positions have not been filled. Please contact Michael McShane on 087-6781789 or Yvonne Byrne on 087-665269

Ireland Lights Up: Join us in Towney under the floodlights this Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8pm.

Ladies/Girls: Senior Ladies Training on Fridays at 8.30pm in Áislann Chill Chartha. Anyone new who is interested in joining the panel this season please contact Barry on 087-7838313. New members always welcome. Underage girls teams running this season are, U10's, U12's, U13's and U14's. Training dates and times for Under 14s is 6-7:15pm in Towney please bring gumshields.

Bingo Jackpot €10,000: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 49 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm. €150 Bella Cunningham €140 Una Blaine €110 Máire Boyle €80 Margaret Cunningham €70 N Gallagher, Eileen Gallagher, Helena Byrne, Peter Sweeney, Carmel Gallagher and Paul McGeoghan.

Toradh an Lotto €2,300: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 3, 16, 23 agus 28. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Carmel McLaughlin, Kill €30 Mary Hegarty, Cashlings €20 Conor O’Donnell, Castlecarn and Maire McGuinness c/o Denis Lyons. Béidh €2,300 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.