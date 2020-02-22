Donegal man sixth in senior section of Middle East marathon in soaring temperatures

A Donegal man finished sixth in the senior category and 32nd overall in the 2020 Oman Marathon.

Wearing a Clann na hOman GAA top, Darren Ashmore braved the soaring hear to cross the line in 3:54.30.

The 29-year-old, from Letterkenny, commented: "It was a great experience. The last 10k was class as you go along the main stretch along the promenade. It's an unbelievable setting."

This was his first marathon, and he added: "I can see how you get hooked on it."

A teacher in Oman, Ashmore is a prominent member of the Clann na hOman GAA club which plays in the GAA Middle East Football League

The ambassador for the event was former world champion and marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe.

Over 10,000 people took part in a variety of running events, including a 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Full Marathon.

For younger runners there was even a 1k, 2k and 3k to choose from.

The event is going from strength to strength.

The men's race was won by Pius Karanja in 2:19.03 while the women's race was won by Astede Habtamu, a previous Berlin Marathon winner, in 2:39.49.

For more on the Oman Marathon see this video below.