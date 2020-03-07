Is today the day that Donegal Town FC will celebrate league win - only a draw needed against Glenea

A draw will be enough for Donegal Town Reserves on Saturday to lift the Glencar Inn Saturday League when they entertain Glenea United Reserves at the Hospital Field.

The coronation of the 'Town side, who are unbeaten this season with 13 wins and two draws from their 15 games, has been on hold for a few weeks, but it will be a major shock if they don't complete the job on Saturday.

The top two in the Old Orchard Saturday Division Two – Drumkeen United and Cappry Rovers Reserves – are not in action this weekend.

There is a similar story in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division on Sunday with Kilmacrennan Celtic and Cappry Rovers having a weekend off.

Castlefin Celtic can close the gap to the two at the top with but they have a tricky away game against Cranford United.

The bottom two teams, Donegal Town and Milford United, meet at the Hospital Field and the home side need a win to give themselves a chance of avoiding the drop. Donegal Town have two games in hand on Milford and the team above them (Cranford), but they need to finish the season well or they will be in trouble.

In the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One, Convoy Arsenal have the chance of going back to the top of the table when they travel to Rathmullan Celtic. Convoy are two points behind Glenea United (who have the weekend off) and a win would put them ahead and both teams would have two games left to play.

There is a big top of the table clash in the Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two when second placed Raphoe Town host leaders Swilly Rovers. The Ramelton team are five points ahead of Raphoe and have already secured one of the promotion places.

A win for Raphoe would put them in a strong position to finish second.