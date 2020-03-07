Donegal’s Michael Naughton is the  new President of Ladies Gaelic Football Association 

Donegal Ladies Gaelic Football official Michael Naughton is the new president of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

The former Donegal senior manager and Sligo native has just been elected to the top job to take over from Laois woman Marie Hickey, at the LGFA annual Congress of the association at the Lough Rea Hotel in Galway.

His election has been confirmed to become the 13th president of the association by the LGFA Twitter. He was one of three candidates for the position. The others were Liam McDonagh, also from Sligo and Dublin native Dominic Leech